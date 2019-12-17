  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    What if we actually did what Jesus did?
    What if we actually did what Jesus did?
    Why do we have the infancy narratives?
    Why do we have the infancy narratives?
    A Christmas Meditation
    A Christmas Meditation
    What does it mean to have a ‘church home?’
    What does it mean to have a ‘church home?’
  • Reviews
    A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
    A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
    Can Hitler be funny?
    Can Hitler be funny?
    To all things, an end…
    To all things, an end…
    Three Christs to bring remarkable true story to cinema
    Three Christs to bring remarkable true story to cinema
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Don’t sleep on this innovative homelessness project

Don’t sleep on this innovative homelessness project

A new project to provide Canberra’s homeless women with safe temporary accommodation is underway with crowdfunding and the support of Tuggeranong Uniting Church.

The project is a collaborative effort between the National Council of Women ACT, Safe Shelter ACT, and churches such as Tuggeranong Uniting Church.

The ‘Sleep Bus’ is a converted bus that provides temporary accommodation to women experiencing homelessness, and will be parked in different church car parks across north and south Canberra each night.

The Sleep Bus will operate every day of the year and will have dedicated pet pods.

National Council of Women ACT committee member Juanita Flett recently told The Canberra Times that the Sleep Bus project intended to fill a gap in services for homeless women in the Territory.   

A project that caters to men experiencing homelessness, Safe Shelter, operates during winter at a number of churches in the ACT, including St Columba’s Uniting Church Braddon.

“Our intention is to have it operating in Canberra by May 2020, in time for the coldest months,” Ms Flett said.

A similar Sleep Bus project is currently being trialled in Melbourne. The concept is an innovation from entrepreneur Simon Rowe, who himself previously experienced homelessness when he was in his twenties.

The twenty-bed service will include personal lockers, two toilets, air conditioning, and a television. It will be free for clients to access.

To finalise the Sleep Bus project, organisers have started a Go Fund Me campaign.

At the time of writing, this crowdfunding effort was close to reaching its $30,000 goal, with just over $28,000 raised.

The service will be able to take single women, women with children, and women with companion animals.

To donate to the Sleep Bus campaign, visit the Go Fund Me page here.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Insights Magazine

Insights Magazine

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

0
0
0
0
0
0
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top