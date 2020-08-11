  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Trump’s photo op with church and Bible was offensive, but not new
    Trump’s photo op with church and Bible was offensive, but not new
    Sharing our faith during tough times
    Sharing our faith during tough times
    What literature can tell us about people’s struggle with their faith during a pandemic
    What literature can tell us about people’s struggle with their faith during a pandemic
    Hiroshima and Nagasaki and the commitment to seek peace
    Hiroshima and Nagasaki and the commitment to seek peace
  • Reviews
    Why would God allow natural disasters?
    Why would God allow natural disasters?
    A timely look at slavery
    A timely look at slavery
    The beautiful melancholy of human experience
    The beautiful melancholy of human experience
    Making the way back
    Making the way back
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Do or do not. There is no ‘try’…

Do or do not. There is no ‘try’…

I’m a big Star Wars fan. One of my favourite scenes is in The Empire Strikes Back, where Luke Skywalker is being trained by the Jedi master Yoda. Luke tries to lift his spaceship from a swamp, using the power of The Force – a mystical energy field that surrounds and connects all things. Yoda drops some heavy teaching on him.

Firstly, he says, ‘You must unlearn what you have learnt.’ Secondly, when Luke says he will try to lift the spacecraft using The Force, Yoda says, ‘No! Do or do not. There is no “try”.’

The final wisdom comes after Luke fails, gives up and sulks, complaining that Yoda asks the impossible. Yoda proves him wrong by using The Force to lift the ship. Luke says, ‘I don’t believe it,’ to which Yoda nods sadly and responds, ‘That is why you fail.’

This story speaks of mindset.

Luke has a fixed, negative mindset, which leads him to white ant any efforts. He actually starts to lift the spaceship, but instead of this being an encouragement, his head seems to kick in, making him think that it is too hard.

This is what Yoda means by there is no ‘try.’ It is not that we should not try, but if we do attempt something then we must give 100%. If we succeed, then we have done what we set out to. If we fail, it won’t be because we didn’t really try or only tried a bit, and it won’t be because we didn’t believe we could do it or gave up because we were afraid we might fail.

Whilst I don’t subscribe to a ‘Force’, I do believe in God, even though they are not the same thing.

Faith means that I am empowered in my living. Jesus’ teachings are full of a give-your-all approach. I know that I will fail in things, because of my flaws and failings, but I have trust that God knows my true potential and that vision exceeds my limited comprehension of my own capabilities.

Believing in ourselves is not about arrogant self-confidence, but a belief in our potential to succeed, rather than a belief that we will fail. For me, this optimism comes from my faith in God.

Where might you find the resources to shift your mindset if needed? That is something to think about. 

Rev. Jon Humphries is the Chaplain at Ravenswood School for Girls

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Insights Magazine

Insights Magazine

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

We have watched in horror and a sense of despair,…
COVID-19 has impacted us all differently. For many…
From bushfire recovery to COVID-19 compassion, the…
Don't forget to join UTC for THL238/438 'Fresh Wor…
#PrayForLebanon and help with the recovery: Unitin…
Pulse's HSC LOCK-IN is a tangible way for congrega…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top