Cooperation between Synod and Sydney Presbytery leads to new joint training

A new joint effort between Sydney Presbetry and the Synod has developed new governance training videos. With an expected release date in mid-2023, these videos will help congregations across the Synod.

Sydney Presbytery’s Alan Harper told Insights that the training resources were developed over a number of years.

“Some years ago, the suggestion was made that Sydney Presbytery seek to work with an appropriate Synod agency to develop a training package for Church Councillors,” he said.

“What resources were already available were garnered, utilised and built upon. There was input from a number of individuals, which meant that the materials that were developed achieved a good balance. For example, Rev. Stephen Matthews, a United Church of Canada minister who was at that time serving at Burwood-Croydon Uniting Church, ensured that the overriding focus was mission – we don’t do governance for its own sake, but so we can do mission more effectively. Ian Goff, Financial Manager of Sydney Presbytery, ensured that financial governance was given due weight.”



“The materials were first presented to people within Sydney Presbytery in November 2016, when they were well received. They were presented a second time in Sydney Presbytery in February 2018. With that “road testing” done, Sydney Presbytery then offered to present workshops for other presbyteries who put up their hands.”

Filming for the current resource took place in November 2022 with help from Mustard Seed, which has since been working on the editing and production. The result is a full set of modules currently scheduled for review in late January. Mr Harper said that once the review is completed, and final production work is undertaken, the final materials will be launched by mid-2023.

“These governance materials have been refined and developed over a long period of time,” Mr Harper said.



“They have also been checked for legal accuracy by Synod experts. They represent a very valuable resource for those at any level who are involved in governance of the Church. They are of a quality that one could pay a lot of money to access in the training market. They are also specifically honed to the context of the Uniting Church.”

Rev. Dr Niall McKay is an Educator for Lifelong Learning for Uniting Mission and Education.

He told Insights he had seen several people undertaking the training who had never experienced it before, which was a hopeful sign for church growth.

Rev. Dr McKay said he was aware that governance seemed like a dull topic. However, he said it was necessary for the Synod to pursue its growth targets.



“Perhaps the greatest challenge will be to encourage Church members to make use of the materials,” Mr Harper added.



“Unless people appreciate the responsibilities they carry as members of a Church Council or other board, they will not necessarily see the point. That can be particularly true in very small congregations, where a few people carry most of the burden. One of the most valuable contributions presbyteries can make would be to promote the importance of these new resources, and encourage Church Councils to use them together.”

Insights will have more information when the training modules are available.