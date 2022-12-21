Alexandra Robinson appointed fulltime lecturer

Dr Alexandra Robinson has been appointed as a fulltime lecturer at United Theological College.

Dr Robinson told Insights she was, “simply thrilled to have been selected for this new position.”



“Working at UTC has been one of my greatest joys and I feel honoured to be given the opportunity to take on a full-time position among such a wonderful community,” Dr Robinson said.

“I love teaching the Bible, so naturally I am excited to keep teaching. This semester I am teaching a Paul class and New Testament Greek. I am also coordinating our Research Colloquium.”

Dr Robinson is also currently working on two articles, one on Mary, the mother of Jesus, and the other on the book of Jude. She also has two upcoming chapters in a T&T Clark series on village life in the first century.

Dr Robinson previously taught part time at UTC, after joining the College in 2020. She holds a PhD from Macquarie University.

Dr Alexandra Robinson’s book, Jude on the Attack, is available to purchase here. It is also available at Camden Theological Library.