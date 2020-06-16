Community garden eases Keiraview out of isolation

Keiraview Uniting Church’s Eden Playtime and Community Gardening group has evolved from a humble vision in January 2019, to a committed group of local families, keen to return after a period of lockdown.

Jenny Almond is the Playtime and Community Gardening Convenor.

“Even though we are still mid-COVID crisis, there has been some positive experiences,” Ms Almond said.

“Social media allows us to stay connected. Lockdown has given us time to improve on how we communicate.”

“Being a new group, having only been able to meet for six months in the last 12, we have the advantage of being open to change and to God’s guidance.”

With a COVID safe plan in place, they have been able to meet since 30 June 2020.

From small beginnings of children planting a few veggie seeds in the playground and a blueberry in a pot, the children have been enjoying harvesting carrots, peas, cauliflower, and leafy vegetables.

“An unexpected blessing during isolation has been the way the accessible gardens have helped keep our congregation connected while we cannot meet together,” Ms Almond said.

In a year where the church building could not host services for several months, people have been coming to the church to pick vegetables and share stories.

“Others have been competing for the record number of grubs removed from a single plant. The record stands at 30,” Ms Almond said.



“The infestation now under control.”

“We hope our growing garden will give opportunity for our neighbours along with us to ease out of isolation.”

For more information on Keiraview Uniting Church, visit their official website here.