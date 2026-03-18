Christians Against Poverty Australia enters a new season as Hope Economy

After 25 years partnering with churches across Australia, Christians Against Poverty (CAP) Australia is entering a new season with a new name: Hope Economy.

The new name, launched on 18 March, reflects a seven-year journey of rebuilding and alignment within the organisation and a growing conviction about the role of the Church in responding to financial distress in our communities.

Across Australia, financial pressure is affecting millions of households. Research suggests almost one in two people report experiencing distress related to financial pressure, while almost 3.5 million households experienced food insecurity in the past year.

But those working closely with people facing financial hardship say the challenge goes far beyond money.

“Financial struggle is rarely just about numbers on a page,” says CEO Rosie Kendall.

“It’s deeply connected to anxiety, shame and isolation. Too many people are carrying financial pressure alone.”

Rosie says Hope Economy reflects a renewed vision for how the Church can respond to that reality.

“We believe the local church is uniquely placed to ensure people don’t face financial distress in isolation,” she says.

“Hope Economy is about equipping everyday Christians to walk alongside people who are struggling and to respond with generosity, hospitality and compassion.”

CAP Australia first began partnering with churches in 2000 to provide debt help and financial support to people facing crisis. Over time, the ministry has expanded its focus, recognising that financial hardship is often deeply relational and requires community as much as practical support.

Through initiatives like Money Mentors, Hope Economy equips churches to provide practical financial guidance while building meaningful relationships with people experiencing financial pressure.

For Rosie, the vision is simple.

“Australia needs a better story about money,” she says.

“In our culture, money is often tied to status, success or security. But in God’s Kingdom, money can tell a different story – one of love, generosity and community.”

Hope Economy believes this new season will help more churches across Australia respond to financial hardship in ways that restore dignity, build connection and bring hope.

To learn more, visit hopeeconomy.org.au

Source: Jersey Road PR