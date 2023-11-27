Canberra City Church recognised for decades of climate and environmental action

Canberra City Uniting Church has received three prestigious environmental awards for its climate and environmental actions over many years.

The Five Leaf Eco-Awards Basic Certificate, Eco Worship and Climate Activism Awards acknowledge the many actions the church has taken, including establishing an environmental action group, installing solar panels on their manse, participating in the School Strikes for Climate, recycling and composting, reducing their plastic use, holding a World Environment Day Prayer Vigil, celebrating the Season of Creation every year, raising climate awareness on social media and holding many public forums with local politicians to push forward action on climate. Rev. Chalson rides to work at the church two out of three days a week, and the church’s climate action banners will be familiar to many as they are often seen at rallies and climate events around the city.

Rev. Paul Chalson, Minister of the congregation, said: “Members of Canberra City Uniting Church have long held a concern that we care for the planet, in part arising from our faith as Christians and in part in response to the ecological crisis the whole world is facing together. But concern is not enough, we recognize that concern must lead to action, whether that be in working towards a sustainable lifestyle, education, or activism to see a change in government policies and industry practices. We all have a part to play. These awards affirm the work that has been done but they remind us there is so much more to happen.”

Jessica Morthorpe, Founder and Director of the awards program, travelled to Canberra to present the awards. “It’s really wonderful to recognise the decades of work this congregation has been doing for the environment. We first recognised their eco worship in 2011, but they have achieved so much more since then, and it’s an honour to also recognise the incredible leadership of Rev. Paul Chalson in the spaces of environment themed worship, ecotheology and climate action. This is at least the second congregation where his ministry has contributed to the church receiving awards.”

Locally, Canberra Baptist Church, Kippax Uniting Church and the Greenhills Centre also hold Five Leaf Eco-Awards, but Ms. Morthorpe believes many more churches in Canberra are eligible. She says, “I know many of the churches in Canberra have been very active in caring for God’s Creation, and we would love to recognise more of them with awards, so I hope this presentation will also spur other Canberra churches on to fill out our survey and apply for an award.”

About the Five Leaf Eco-Awards

The Five Leaf Eco-Awards are an ecumenical environmental change initiative for Australian churches and religious organisations founded in 2008 to assist, inspire and reward churches for environmental action. The Five Leaf Eco-Awards are non-competitive, with churches completing tasks from a list of flexible criteria to earn each certificate. There are currently seven awards of varying difficulty available. The Five Leaf Eco-Awards operate nationally and across denominations.Find out more or apply for an award on behalf of your church here: www.fiveleafecoawards.org

Pictured: Five Leaf Eco-Awards Director Jessica Morthorpe with Justine Gibbings, Chair of the Congregation and Rev. Paul Chalson, accepting the awards on behalf of the congregation; Rev. Paul Chalson talks about some of the actions the church has taken.