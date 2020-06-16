Campbelltown’s hands-free solution
Campbelltown Uniting Church are marketing hands free sanitisers to raise money for some key missions in Africa.
With COVID-19 requiring that churches put in place measures to safely reopen, having access to hand sanitisers that can operate for multiple people is something of a necessity.
Campbelltown Uniting Church is offering a solution for this; locally-made hands sanitisers that don’t require people to press any buttons.
Campbelltown UnitingCare’s John Russell told Insights that the project was a matter of “just joining the dots together” and addressing multiple needs at once. These included immediate health needs, local employment, and a mission in Uganda that the church supports.
“Campbelltown Uniting Church needed to supply the congregation with hand sanitisers before we reopened,” he said.
“My son has a business building exhibition displays which had gone from a thriving industry to nothing because of Covid-19,” he said.
“They started building hands-free sanitisers.”
The units themselves (pictured) are labelled with congregation’s names and come with free, medical-grade sanitiser.
Proceeds will help support Campbelltown UnitingCare’s mission in Kampala, Uganda.
“We support 33 children to go to school, run a two doctor medical clinic for Burundian refugees in the city and provides for medical emergencies and start-ups,” Mr Russell said.
“All this comes at a cost of $70,000 year. We only have two years’ money left so we seek to raise more money where possible.”
“The project came as a win-win for everybody.”
For more information on the hands-free sanitisers, contact John Russell on 46 22 5001 or via kerrijohnrussell@gmail.com.
