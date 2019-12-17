  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    What if we actually did what Jesus did?
    What if we actually did what Jesus did?
    Why do we have the infancy narratives?
    Why do we have the infancy narratives?
    A Christmas Meditation
    A Christmas Meditation
    What does it mean to have a ‘church home?’
    What does it mean to have a ‘church home?’
  • Reviews
    A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
    A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
    Can Hitler be funny?
    Can Hitler be funny?
    To all things, an end…
    To all things, an end…
    Three Christs to bring remarkable true story to cinema
    Three Christs to bring remarkable true story to cinema
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Campbelltown Uniting Soccer Club is making soccer a lesson of inclusiveness

Campbelltown Uniting Soccer Club is making soccer a lesson of inclusiveness

Campbelltown Uniting Soccer Club, members of the Macarthur Football Association, plays in the Macarthur District soccer competition with minis, boys, girls, men’s and women’s teams. It is a family club that values ‘fair and equal play’ for all players. It started in 1975 by some people of the church, and initially, it was a space for kids to play soccer and get families of the church together.

Nowadays, after more than four decades since the club started, they have around 27 teams and over 220 members.  This nonprofit club is led by a dedicated community of volunteers, players, coaches and managers, all with a shared passion for the grassroots game. Their home ground is Lynwood Park at St Helens Park, welcoming players of all ages and backgrounds from under 6 to over 35 years old, having now a player who is 75 and kids with special needs such as autism.

Andy Carlisle, Minister of Campbelltown Uniting Church and Church representative in the Soccer Club, explains that the executive team is technically a subcommittee of the Church Council, but it very much runs itself. He says that they aim to be an inclusive club where people from different backgrounds and with different needs enjoy playing while they all feel safe. The most common recruiting process is through networking and word of mouth, they also raise their profile with a stall at shopping centres, and every once in a while they promote the club in the church services.

Even though everyone has to pay a registration fee, the Church usually sponsor and support people, particularly kids that cannot afford to pay the fees, but now, most kids do not have to pay anything because of the Active Kids Program provided by the government that covers most costs. Anyhow, they always try to keep the fees as low as possible thanks to the hard work of the volunteers and parents – many of them are or have been coaches- that are very active and willing to help. Most coaches have taken the Macarthur Football Association coaching courses making sure they have the skills needed to train people.  

At the moment there are not many people of the church involved, basically because of the average age of the church members. On the other hand, people from other churches, who value the Christian ethos, are part of the club, even though it’s not explicit, but their meetings take place in the church, always starting with a prayer.

The club provides a background of being fair and inclusive, always serving the community, they make of this very popular sport a reason to build community, to work for the youth, making them more active and healthy.

To join the club call 0403 708 418 or you can send an email to secretary@cucsc.org.au.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Angela Cadena

Angela Cadena

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

0
0
0
0
0
0
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top