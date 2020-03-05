  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Worshipping in the midst of the Coronavirus
    Worshipping in the midst of the Coronavirus
    The Palm Sunday Peace March: Some history
    The Palm Sunday Peace March: Some history
    Good works and salvation
    Good works and salvation
    Not good, Not a place
    Not good, Not a place
  • Reviews
    The privilege of parenting
    The privilege of parenting
    What does invisibility reveal?
    What does invisibility reveal?
    One for the fans
    One for the fans
    Celebrating the awkward and the weird
    Celebrating the awkward and the weird
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Biting satire with something to say

Biting satire with something to say

Review: Billionaire Island issue one

Written by Mark Russell, Pencils by Steve Pugh

Following up a successful series is a daunting task for comics creatives, especially if said series is as well-received as Mark Russell’s Second Coming. Russell’s new Ahoy title Billionaire Island sees him working with previous collaborator Steve Pugh. Thanks in part to this collaborative effort, the book manages to keep up with the high standard Russell has set for himself.

Set in 2044, Billionaire Island portrays a world where out of control climate change leads to a series of natural disasters and with it an influx of climate refugees. As the sea levels and anti-rich sentiments rise, the ultra-wealthy take their escape to an artificial island off the coast of New Mexico. Set in international waters with no rules, Freedom Unlimited is a place where they can escape the coming apocalypse. That is, unless a would-be assassin is unsuccessful in his attempt to storm the island and take down its owner, Rick Canto. The first issue gives us an introduction to the island, through the avatar of Shelly Bly, a journalist who ends up captive there.

As this might suggest, Billionaire Island appears to be the kind of biting (and quite mad) satire that made Second Coming and the new series is similar in tone. The series has a nice range, from sight gags to biting jibes about the state of the journalism industry (“I’m Shelly Bly, the reporter from the Miami Herald?” “I didn’t realise that was still a thing.” “Miami?” “Reporters.”) There are also some nice instances of nuanced commentary, especially about how the wealthy convince others that their interests are best served by advocating for the super rich. In this story, a group of captives on the island fight for the residents’ entertainment, and yet believe that they will be rewarded if they do what their wealthy overlords want.

Steve Pugh’s artwork on Billionaire Island is clean and crisp yet manages to fit several little details. A subtle nod to Action Comics’ first cover on page two is just one example of the nice touches Pugh sneaks in. There are a number of great set pieces, and sections where the layout meets the script perfectly.

Issue one does much to introduce the setting of Freedom Unlimited itself, establish the main villain, and set up the series’ status quo. The issue breezes by, and if anything, this is the book’s major flaw: like many single-issue comics, it almost feels like the story isn’t long enough.

As well as having a somewhat idiosyncratic concept, Billionaire Island’s liberal dose of swearing and violence means that it’s not a comic for everyone. And yet, for those in the comic’s target demographic, the first issue will be a breath of fresh air and Insights strongly recommends it to anyone looking for biting satire with something to say about the dystopian future we’re seemingly facing.

Timely in its approach to climate change, income inequality, and sexism, Billionaire promises to do to the uber rich what Second Coming did to the co-opting of the Christian faith.

Billionaire Island Issue one is available now at comic bookstores and online at Comixology.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

0
0
0
0
0
0
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top