Billy Graham Evangelistic Association to Gather 2,500 Leaders in Sydney for 2027 Asia-Pacific Congress on Evangelism

The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) has announced it will convene 2,500 Christian leaders from 50 nations for the 2027 Asia-Pacific Congress on Evangelism, to be held in Sydney, Australia, from August 24–27, 2027.

The event will bring together pastors, evangelists, and ministry leaders from across the Asia-Pacific region to focus on evangelism and collaboration in a part of the world home to nearly four billion people. According to the BGEA, the congress aims to encourage leaders “to boldly take the Gospel where billions still do not know Jesus Christ.”

Revd. Kanishka Raffel, Anglican Archbishop of Sydney, welcomed the announcement. “As one who was blessed by the recent European Congress on Evangelism in Berlin, I am delighted by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association’s plans for an Asia-Pacific Congress on Evangelism in Sydney in 2027,” he said. “Berlin left us burning with a shared vision—to see the Gospel proclaimed with boldness and clarity.”

Raffel said the Sydney congress represents a significant opportunity for regional unity. “Now, evangelists from Asia, Oceania, and Australasia will gather ‘down under’ around our one task and one calling—to make Christ known. We have a glorious opportunity in Australia and the Asia-Pacific; let us not waste the moment.”

Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the BGEA and convener of the congress, described the gathering as a “defining moment” for the Church in the region. “We want to light a holy fire in the hearts of another generation of Christians who will continue carrying the Gospel torch of hope to every remote jungle island, crowded city, and isolated mountain village,” he said. “It is an honor for us to come alongside and encourage believers in this part of the world to fearlessly take the Good News of Jesus Christ to the ends of the earth.”

Less than 10 percent of the Asia-Pacific population identifies as Christian. Bishop Efraim M. Tendero, global ambassador of the World Evangelical Alliance and executive director of the Galilean Movement in the Philippines, said the event underscores an urgent call to action. “We recognize the urgent need to enlist, equip, and empower believers to share the Gospel in a region that is home to the majority of the world’s population and the greatest number of people who are yet to know Christ,” he said. “Let us rise to the challenge together, mobilizing and empowering a new generation of Christ-like harvest workers who are Gospel proclaimers and disciple-makers to transform the Asia-Pacific region for Christ.”

Attendance at the Asia-Pacific Congress on Evangelism will be by invitation only. Organizers are inviting churches and Christians to begin praying for the gathering and its outcomes, with further details expected to be announced in the coming months.

Photo: Franklin Graham addresses more than 1,000 Christian leaders at the 2025 European Congress on Evangelism in Berlin, a gathering that helped spark plans for the 2027 Asian-Pacific Congress on Evangelism in Sydney. Courtesy of BGEA