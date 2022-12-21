  • Home
    What history really tells us about the birth of Jesus
    We’re All Pioneers Now: Skills for the Unchartered Landscape of the 21st-Century Church
    Capturing the story of unity, inclusion, justice, and creativity through the arts
    Amy Grant receives one of American music’s highest honours
    Lightyear lacks the heart to take it to infinity and beyond
    A wild kaleidoscopic ride through the multiverse
    Does The Batman film inspire fear or hope?
    ‘Regenerating Australia’ Ponders What the Country Might Look Like in 2030
Bill relief payments welcome, but support needed for energy efficient homes: Sydney communities

Sydney communities have welcomed the NSW Coalition’s promise to give payments to households that seek a cheaper energy contract, but say they need more support to access renewable power and be more energy efficient.

The Coalition announced that NSW households would get a $250 payment off their power bills if they use the Service NSW website to compare their current energy deal with other plans.

“We support the NSW Government giving immediate relief in response to the soaring cost of power, but communities in Sydney want solutions that will cut bills long-term, including for renters,” said Saimi Jeong, spokesperson for Sydney Alliance, a coalition of diverse community groups, charities, unions, and faith organisations.

“That means providing cheaper access to renewables for more people on lower incomes, improving existing rental properties so they’re more energy efficient, and support to access more efficient home appliances.

“That’s what we’re asking of NSW Treasurer Matt Kean, Shadow Treasurer Daniel Mookhey, and representatives from the crossbench when they attend our assembly in Westmead later this month.

“We want concrete commitments to these measures from any party that wants to get elected in March.”

Jacqui Mumford, CEO of Nature Conservation Council NSW, a member of Sydney Alliance, said:

“Every dollar invested in energy efficiency will mean lower bills for years to come.

“Low-income households and renters in NSW are locked into living in homes that don’t meet basic energy efficiency standards and are very expensive to heat and cool.

“We’re calling on all parties to commit to minimum energy efficiency standards for rental properties and a package of rebates that help households upgrade to clean technology.”

