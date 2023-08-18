Batemans Bay Heatwave And Bushfire Haven Now Operational

The Uniting Church Heatwave and Bushfire Haven in Batemans Bay is now operational.

The project transforms old squash courts into a vital facility to safeguard the community during extreme weather events.

It was supported by contributions from the Uniting Church and South Coast Health and Sustainability Alliance (SHASA) who contributed $16,000 and $8,600 respectively.

The building has an emergency power supply, incorporating a large solar array, battery storage, and a backup generator. This ensures the facility’s continuous operation, even during power outages, when it is most needed.

Fiona Phillips is the Federal Member for Gilmore.

“I saw firsthand how much our communities needed facilities like this during the bushfires. People were often stranded without appropriate facilities, and it just wasn’t good enough – I knew something had to be done,” Ms Phillips said.

“Seeing what this has become is just incredible – the community banded together to transform an old sporting facility into a Bushfire Haven and I am so happy I was able to help with funding to get this project done.”



The new Bushfire and Heatwave Haven aims to keep the community safe during heatwaves, bushfires, and other extreme weather events.

The facility’s upgrades enable the church to continue providing essential services, including the food bank and access to showers and washing machines.



“I want to thank the Uniting Church and SHASA for all the work they have done getting this off the ground. This will undoubtedly serve as a lifeline for our community during challenging times,” Ms Gilmore said.

The project was spearheaded by South Coast Health and Sustainability Alliance (SHASA) and the Uniting Church Batemans Bay.

It received two grants totalling $123,780 in federal funding through the Preparing Australian Communities program, and the Strengthening Rural Communities program (FRRR).

