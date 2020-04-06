Ballina to celebrate a century of worship

2020 has already proven to be a big year for Ballina Uniting Church. The congregation will later this year celebrate 100 years of worshipping God in the building.

Ballina Uniting Church’s Celebrations Year began with an ordination, celebrating the laying of the Foundation Stone, unveiling the plaque recognising Indigenous brothers and sisters of the Bundjalung Nation and the induction of a full-time Minister of the Word, Rev Pablo Nunez.

The centenary celebration is set for the weekend of 26/27 September 2020.

Former members will be welcome at the celebrations and are encouraged to save the date.

Former members who would like to share some memories to add to a celebration booklet should contact Mary Birch 0467 163 991 or email marybirch1250@gmail.com or Rev John Edwards on 0428305426, email jedw7616@bigpond.net.au