Home
Availability of Electric Vehicle chargers to expand

Availability of Electric Vehicle chargers to expand

The NSW Government is expanding the availability of kerbside charging for electric cars through a first round of grants. 

The NSW Government will invest $4.1 million to install 671 EV charging ports at 391 sites across the state, which will be matched by $8 million in private investment. 

The new kerbside EV chargers will provide more convenient charging options for drivers without offsite parking, such as those in apartments and busy metro areas. 

The funding is for chargers ranging from seven kilowatts to 75 kilowatts and will include pole mounted, pedestal, and ‘kiosk’ EV chargers. They will be installed on kerbsides or in public council car parks.  

All chargers will be installed over the next 12 months and will be open to the public 24 hours a day. 

The NSW Government is committing $260 million to underpin the rollout of an updated NSW EV Strategy which will be released later this year. 

Minister for Climate Change and Energy Penny Sharpe said the investment will significantly increase the availability of public charging options and give people confidence their next vehicle purchase can be an EV. 

“Almost 30 per cent of NSW drivers do not have access to private, off-street parking to charge an EV. That figure is considerably higher in metro areas,” she said. 

Electric Vehicle Council Chief Executive Officer Behyad Jafari said that convenient and visible charging infrastructure in densely populated areas would be “critical” to giving people confidence to switch to EVs. 

“These chargers mean everyone can benefit from EVs, including renters and people who can’t charge at home,” he said. 

“This investment is important not just for the direct amenity it provides, but also because it serves as a powerful signal to consumers that the NSW Government supports your move to a zero-tailpipe emission vehicle when you’re ready to make the switch.” 
 
671 chargers will be installed across 16 Local Government Areas. 

