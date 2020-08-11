  • Home
    Trump's photo op with church and Bible was offensive, but not new
    Trump's photo op with church and Bible was offensive, but not new
    Sharing our faith during tough times
    Sharing our faith during tough times
    What literature can tell us about people's struggle with their faith during a pandemic
    What literature can tell us about people's struggle with their faith during a pandemic
    Hiroshima and Nagasaki and the commitment to seek peace
    Hiroshima and Nagasaki and the commitment to seek peace
    Why would God allow natural disasters?
    Why would God allow natural disasters?
    A timely look at slavery
    A timely look at slavery
    The beautiful melancholy of human experience
    The beautiful melancholy of human experience
    Making the way back
    Making the way back
Australians to don masks to support #EndCOVIDForAll

On 19 August thousands of Australians will don a face mask with the words ‘End COVID For All’ to show support for our global neighbours who are facing the worst of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Over 1000 masks have been sent out across Australia to faith leaders, celebrities, and health workers who will take a selfie of them wearing the mask as a show of support for the campaign and those in developing nations.

Rev. Tim Costello is CEO of Micah Australia.

“As Aussies, we take care of our neighbours,” he said.

“And while we face our own battle at home, we can still offer a helping hand to those who are far less equipped to deal with this crisis. End COVID For All is really an appeal to the nation to say that though our borders may be closed, our hearts are not shut.”

Already over 150 organisations and over twelve thousand Australians have ‘signed the pledge’ to ask the Australian government to continue to provide vital support to developing nations through this crisis.

It comes as close neighbours like Indonesia and India struggle to contain the virus, with India’s outbreak now the fasting growing in the world, at over 60,000 new infections a day.

The World Bank estimates that overall, COVID-19 will push 71 million people into extreme poverty. COVID-19 could also increase the number of people living in extreme poverty in the Pacific by up to 40 percent.

Other support for the campaign has come from Former PM Julia Gillard, who wrote about the impacts of the virus on young learners in vulnerable nations, as well as Professor Fiona Stanley, Australian epidemiologist.

Many of Australia’s mainstream denominations and Christian organisations have already signed onto the campaign including: Australian Christian Churches, Uniting Church in Australia, Planetshakers, Hillsong Church, Bible Society, International Network of Churches, Australian Baptist Ministries, Churches of Christ in Australia, Anglican Deaconess Ministries, and more.

Rev. Costello said the campaign was supportive of the government’s quick action in assisting the Pacific region, but wants to ensure that the most vulnerable are at the heart of the government’s international response.

“Aussies are kind and compassionate. Even though we are still battling the virus here, thousands of people have shown they are ready to show solidarity with the world’s poor, and encourage our government to be generous.”

Australians are being asked to join the call and sign the pledge here.

To use the virtual reality ‘End COVID For All’ face mask on 19 August go to the @EndCOVIDForall Facebook or Instagram.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

