Anthony Rees promoted to Senior Lecturer

Dr Anthony Rees has been recently promoted at Charles Sturt to Senior Lecturer of Old Testament/ Hebrew Bible.

“Every day I am fortunate to engage with wonderful colleagues and learn alongside committed, curious students,” Dr Rees said.

“This has been and continues to be a great joy in my life, and I look forward continuing my work in the UTC community. “

Rev. Dr Peter Walker is UTC’s principal.

“The University’s decision to award Anthony the position of Senior Lecturer is wonderful recognition of his outstanding scholarship and teaching,” he said.

“Yet the best testimony of all comes from Anthony’s students who, year after year, speak of their special learning experiences in his classes.”

Dr Rees has taught in a variety of contexts in Australia and Fiji. His research has focused on significant social issues, including gender, the environment, and colonial violence. His self-described passion includes finding ways that ancient sacred texts might speak to contemporary struggles.

Dr Rees’ current work includes a monograph on the biblical figure Moses. He is a member of the Society of Biblical Literature and the Oceania Biblical Studies Association.