Amanda Seyfried to Play Controversial Christian Leader in The Testament of Ann Lee

Hollywood star Amanda Seyfried is set to take on the role of 18th-century religious leader Ann Lee in the upcoming film The Testament of Ann Lee. Directed by Mona Fastvold, the film explores the rise of Lee and the foundation of the United Society of Believers in Christ’s Second Appearing — better known as the Shakers — one of the most unconventional Christian movements in history.

Premiering at the 2025 Venice Film Festival, the film has already sparked debate for its unflinching portrayal of faith, power, and gender. Ann Lee, a British-born preacher who emigrated to America in the 1770s, declared herself the female embodiment of Christ and led a radical Christian sect that embraced celibacy, communal living, and ecstatic worship through music and dance. Her beliefs drew both devotion and hostility, earning her a reputation as a visionary to some and a heretic to others.

Seyfried said in interviews that the role demanded complete surrender. “Playing Ann Lee meant letting go of everything safe,” she told People. “She was a woman who lived entirely for what she believed was divine truth, even when the world called her mad.”

Director Mona Fastvold, known for The World to Come, described the film as a “speculative retelling” rather than a straightforward biopic. Co-written with Brady Corbet, the story delves into Lee’s inner life as much as her leadership of the Shaker movement. “I was drawn to Ann Lee because she embodied contradictions — gentleness and ferocity, faith and doubt,” Fastvold said.

The film blends period drama with musical elements, echoing the Shakers’ use of song and movement as spiritual expression. Critics at Venice praised Seyfried’s performance as “mesmerising and fearless,” with some calling it a likely awards contender. ScreenRant described the film as “a visually dynamic story of religious fervor and female conviction.”

Searchlight Pictures has acquired worldwide distribution rights, with a limited U.S. release scheduled for December 25, 2025 and a February 26, 2026 release in Australia.

While The Testament of Ann Lee is already earning acclaim, it is also stirring controversy for its portrayal of a woman who defied religious and social boundaries. As The Guardian noted, “Ann Lee’s story forces modern audiences to wrestle with uncomfortable questions about faith, authority, and the cost of spiritual conviction.”

For Seyfried, that’s exactly the point. “Ann Lee challenged everyone — and maybe it’s time we listen again,” she said.