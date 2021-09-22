Abraham conference to focus on women role models

The 2021 Abraham Conference will focus on the theme Women Leaders in the Abrahamic Traditions: Role Models for Our Time.



According to the event’s organisers, this theme was chosen to reflect the impact of the Me Too and Black Lives Matter movements and the revelations of abuse in federal parliament, matters that brought thousands of women to the streets in protest.



As with past years, the event will have Jewish, Christian, and Muslim speakers.

The Jewish speaker, Jacquie Seemann Charak, is a co-founder and committee member of Or Chadash, a Modern Orthodox Synagogue, and the Sydney’s Women’s Tefila Group.

The Christian speaker, Sr Michele Connolly, is a lecturer in Biblical Studies at the Catholic Institute of Sydney.

The Muslim speaker, Yamamah Agha, is General Manager of the Humanitarian Settlement Program at Settlement Services International.

The MC for 2021 is Jane Jeffes, producer and director of a range of documentaries and successful TV formats through her company, Firefly Productions, for the ABC, SBS, Al Jazeera, C4, RTE, Arte and ORF, among others. She is also the former executive producer of The Religion and Ethics Report on ABC Radio.

Conference attendees will be given the opportunity to participate in a Q and A session with the speakers.

Uniting Church minister Rev. Manus Ghosh is one of the event’s organisers. He told Insights that the event aims to “bring together Jews, Christians and Muslims, in recognition of the common patrimony that Jews, Christians and Muslims share, in their various approaches to the Patriarch Abraham (and Sarah and Hagar) which is unique to these three Abrahamic traditions and sets them apart from all other religions.”



“It gives a communal bond to the Abraham Conference that is important to preserve and promote,” Rev. Ghosh said.



“This Conference has been held in Sydney every year since 2002, with the exception of a couple of years when reactions here to conflicts in the Middle East made it impossible to meet amicably.”



“This year’s conference focuses on the women leaders in this three traditions. Three women speakers from this three faith traditions will draw from their respective traditions role models for our time.”

The 2021 Abraham Conference takes place online on Sunday 10 October from 2:30 to 4pm. For tickets to this free event visit Humantix here.