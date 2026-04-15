A US Megachurch Just Gave $1 Million to Stop Evictions for More Than 300 Families

At a time when many families are feeling the strain of rising living costs, one church in the United States has offered a powerful witness to what generosity shaped by faith can achieve.

Alfred Street Baptist Church, a historic congregation in Virginia, has given more than one million dollars to prevent the eviction of hundreds of families living in public housing. The initiative, announced on Easter Sunday, reflects a deep commitment to prayer, justice, and care for neighbour.

The church raised $1,049,000 through its annual SEEK offering, a season marked by fasting, prayer, and intentional generosity. Rather than directing the funds inward, the congregation chose to respond to a growing crisis in their local community, where many households have struggled to keep up with rent amid rising fuel prices, economic pressure, and job instability.

Senior Pastor Howard-John Wesley shared the news during the Easter service, connecting the effort to the church’s wider spiritual calling.

“We pray that the Lord would not only change our lives,” Wesley said, “but that God will also change our land.”

Following a careful process that included audits, verified records, and conversations with affected families, the church confirmed that the funds would directly stop the eviction of 338 families. Each case represented a household facing uncertainty and possible displacement.

“It is my joy to share with you that with that SEEK offering, you have helped stop the eviction of 338 families,” Wesley said.

The donation forms part of the Fresh Start Initiative, a local program created to support residents in public housing. The initiative emerged after the Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority reported around one million dollars in unpaid rent across its properties. For many residents, the combination of increased living costs and unstable employment had made it difficult to remain secure in their homes.

City leaders have recognised that the response from the church is about more than financial relief. It speaks to the possibility of longer-term stability when communities work together.

Alyia Gaskins, Mayor of Alexandria, highlighted the broader significance of the initiative.

“This is about more than clearing balances, it’s about creating pathways to stability,” Gaskins said in a statement. “Housing affordability continues to be one of the most pressing challenges facing our city.”

She also noted that partnerships with local faith communities are helping to provide financial education and support systems that can strengthen families over time.

Founded in 1803, Alfred Street Baptist Church has long held a commitment to serving beyond its walls. With around 10,000 members, it continues to demonstrate how a large congregation can remain grounded in local mission. In the past year alone, the church also gave more than $132,000 to erase college debt for 11 graduates of Saint Augustine’s University.

In a world where economic pressures often isolate and divide, this act of collective generosity offers a different story. It is a story of people who prayed, gave, and acted together so that hundreds of families could remain in their homes.

As churches consider their own mission in challenging times, this example poses a quiet but important question. What might it look like for prayer to shape not only our inner lives, but the wellbeing of the communities we are called to serve?