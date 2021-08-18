A significant anniversary

Over its three decades in print, Insights magazine has had international journalists, award-winning photographers, university lecturers, and countless creative people behind its pages.

It has also been the voice of the Uniting Church for its many contributors who have told us the ‘why’ of their ministry and their passion for the denomination they hold dear.

It has also articulated the journey of the Church through its protagonists, like those who have been at the forefront of sexuality discussions that had clergy acknowledged for their contribution to the Church. It has lived out the Basis of Union’s acknowledgement of the inclusivity of the Church and what it means to be a Church that champions social justice while acknowledging God’s “hands and feet” in its many congregations full of passionate volunteers.

Reflecting on Insights’ contribution, its award-winning journalism, and now its digital presence that helps our stories get global uplift, it feels a lot like the magazine itself has had a ministry of sorts.

Its print version sits in vestibules in Uniting Churches across NSW and the ACT, its pages are full to brimming with the stories that have formed the Church. So it feels, in some way, that it punches way above its weight, its impact really can’t be diminished.

After all, who would have thought that this flagship magazine would have lasted 30 years.

The Communications team often talks about whether the print version of the magazine is needed in a world that has mostly been taken over by digital media. And this is in one sense, its new mission field. But to lose its vibrant pages that you can touch and turn with a coffee seems like something that’s hard to give up. That’s why, at least for the foreseeable future we will make sure that it has a physical presence in Churches.

I am always amazed at the Communication teams’ ability to come up with each new and vibrant issue, brimming with stories of “sleeves up” volunteerism or mission initiatives in communities doing it tough, or simply reading the thoughtful columns from leadership that give us things to think about.

The Basis of Union talks about the unique gifts that build up the whole Church: “The Church’s call is to serve that end: to be a fellowship of reconciliation, a body within which the diverse gifts of its members are used for the building up of the whole, an instrument through which Christ may work and bear witness to himself.”

I believe that the staff that have told the story of the Uniting Church to its members and the community over the last 30 years have done just that – built up the whole Church.

As we tell the story of a faithful person or congregation, read about the footprint of the Uniting Church in the community through its missions and agencies, unpick culture from a faith perspective, or even read a book recommendation, we understand how important this can be to the whole Church.

If you have the latest copy in your hands, sit a spell. Put a coffee or tea on, and read Insights’ beautifully designed pages, and the wonderfully-written stories contained within it. And consider this, our ministry to you dear reader. Because in the last 30 years Insights has employed those who consider it their Great Commission imperative to tell the story of Christ to a world that needs it more than ever.

Speaking on behalf of all who have been involved in the creation of Insights, we hope that you enjoy reading it as much as we enjoy creating it for you.