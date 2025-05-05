A Place to Belong: The Journey of Growth at Margaret Jurd College   

Margaret Jurd College (MJC) was founded on a simple but powerful belief: that with the right support, every young person can find their way and build a future they’re proud of.

Starting out as Newcastle Youth Service — a street ministry of Hamilton Uniting Church — the College has grown into a trusted independent Special Education provider, now with campuses in Shortland, a suburb of Newcastle, and Tuncurry on the mid-north coast.

In the early days, tutoring was offered out of a former hotel in Carrington. Even then, the focus was clear: see the young person first, recognise their individuality, and create a place where they could aim higher than they ever thought possible.

The College was later renamed to honour Dr Margaret Jurd, a passionate psychologist and advocate for young people facing tough challenges. Today, her spirit of compassion, determination, and community connection continues to guide everything MJC does.

At Margaret Jurd College, one size does not fit all. Many students arrive having faced trauma, disrupted education, or social-emotional challenges. These experiences can lead to difficulties with emotional regulation, engagement in school, and forming positive relationships. As a result, the College offers a flexible, individualised approach to education, supporting students not only academically but socially and emotionally.

Specialist teachers, full-time educational caseworkers, and clinical professionals collaborate to create tailored educational and social programs that foster resilience, dignity, and growth. Bespoke tools like the “Wellbeing Wheel” give students the opportunity to take ownership of their progress, measuring and tracking improvements in both their academic and personal development. These programs promote emotional regulation, problem-solving, and the development of life skills, equipping students with the tools to thrive both in and outside the classroom.

The College’s foundation has become more solid after a year marked by significant achievements. In 2024, MJC opened its first purpose-built campus in Tuncurry, welcoming its inaugural cohort of Year 9 and 10 students. This marked a major milestone in the College’s expansion strategy and reflected its commitment to meeting the diverse needs of young people across the region. The Tuncurry campus has quickly become a real part of the local community, building strong connections with both students and their families.

At the Shortland Campus, the growth has been equally impressive. The Year 12 cohort celebrated an outstanding 83% success rate in meeting minimum standards in their HSC (non-ATAR) exams, with many students securing traineeships or taking part in various work experience opportunities; a significant milestone that students and their families had thought outside their grasp. Attendance rates also rose significantly, with some students reaching up to 86%—a remarkable achievement given the challenges many face when transitioning into education.

This growth is not just in numbers but in the depth of the College’s commitment to supporting students’ academic, social, and emotional development. Professional development for staff remains a key focus, ensuring that the College stays at the forefront of best practice in trauma-informed care. Training in Youth Mental Health First Aid, Crisis Intervention, and Restorative Practice has enhanced the supportive environment students experience every day.

The College continues to evolve in line with its mission to provide holistic education that supports the whole student. In 2025, MJC’s leadership takes another step forward with the appointment of a new Head of Campus at Shortland. This fresh leadership is part of the College’s ongoing drive to adapt to the needs of its growing community, ensuring a seamless transition for students and staff as the College continues to grow.

Internally, a renewed focus on continuous improvement is evident through the rollout of the Integrated Student Growth Model. This innovative framework uses data to monitor and assess each student’s progress, enabling staff to create personalised learning and support plans that meet the unique needs of every individual. Through these initiatives, Margaret Jurd College aims to enhance the overall student experience and ensure every student has the tools to succeed both academically and personally.

As Margaret Jurd College looks to the future, 2025 promises to be a year of continued expansion and innovation. Key priorities include strengthening access to education in new communities, investing in cyber-resilient technologies and streamlined digital systems, and deepening engagement with families, partners, and community services. Internally, a renewed focus on strategic governance and leadership development will help the College continue to adapt, grow, and thrive. Through it all, Margaret Jurd College stands committed to its founding mission: to be a place where young people belong, grow, and realise their full potential.