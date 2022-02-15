A new season for Common Grace and Brooke Prentis

Brooke Prentis has tendered her resignation as CEO of Common Grace, the Christian organisation announced on Wednesday 16 February.



In a statement on the Common Grace Website, the organisation said that Ms Prentis was leaving the role ,“for personal reasons.”

The organisation praised Ms Prentis’ work and said that her departure marked “a new season” for her.

“Brooke has long been a passionate pursuer of Jesus and justice,” the statement read.



“From the early days of Common Grace, Brooke has been a strong contributor and leader, including five years as a volunteer as Aboriginal spokesperson. As an Aboriginal Christian Leader and a proud Wakka Wakka woman, Brooke has inspired, educated, and invited many to change their heart and seek justice for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples..”

“As CEO for the past two years, Brooke has helped grow the Common Grace movement with many more people praying, taking action, and even knitting to see justice reign. Highlights from Brooke’s time at Common Grace include seeing the Common Grace movement put #ChangeTheHeart services in their annual calendar, seeing creation and climate justice put on the national and international agenda with ‘Knit for Climate’, and raising a gracious and generous Christian voice in the public conversation through engagement with media, churches, and schools nationally.”

“I have long dreamed of an Australia built on truth, justice, love, and hope,” Ms Prentis said.



“The Common Grace movement, each of you, made me believe my impossible dream is possible. Thank you for your support of me as the first Aboriginal person to be CEO or Leader of a National Christian organisation in these lands now called Australia. As I have often said – together we feel less tired and less alone. I will continue to pray and act to make the dream a reality knowing all things are possible with God when we love our neighbour as Jesus commanded and may we see justice flow like a mighty river. May you know and live these things as well as we continue to act together for the common good, discover common ground, and share in common grace.”

Ms Prentis said that she aims to work on a book that will assist non-Indigenous Australians to engage, build, and deepen relationship with Aboriginal peoples and Aboriginal Christian Leaders.

Common Grace is a non-denominational movement concerned about issues of justice. The organisation started in 2014. As of May 2020, the network has over 45,000 members.

For more information on Brooke Prentis’ work, visit her website here.