$925 million for Leaving Violence Program

The UnitingCare Consortium has welcomed a Budget measure establishing the Escaping Violence Payment (EVP) as a permanent program, investing $925 million over five years as the Leaving Violence Program.

Claerwen Little isUnitingCare Australia National Director.

“This program is delivering positive, often life-saving outcomes, supporting almost 60,000 individuals during the two-year pilot. It provides practical support to assist people finding safety from violence and begin the journey of recovery and healing,” she said.

“The Leaving Violence Program is a crucial part of the continuum of support because it reaches a unique group of victim-survivors. Of the people supported, 80 percent are self-referred, meaning that it provides a crucial front-door for individuals seeking access to support in a way that is not met in the current service landscape.”

EVP Lead Agency Uniting Vic.Tas CEO Bronwyn Pike said the Escaping Violence Payment program has already saved lives and today’s announcement by the Prime Minister will help save many more.

“We know financial insecurity is one of the main barriers that prevent people, predominantly women and children, from leaving a violent partner and in some cases why some return to an abusive partner.

“The pilot program has played a pivotal role in addressing this issue and filling a critical support deficit by providing individuals with the immediate

support they need.

“Since the commencement of the program in October 2021, we have received an average of 138 requests for support each day.

“We welcome this significant announcement today and commend the Government for their action to end violence against women and children.”

Eight UnitingCare agencies have delivered the pilot program nationally over the past two years.