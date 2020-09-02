  • Home
    Banning conversion therapy and the essence of the Gospel
    Banning conversion therapy and the essence of the Gospel
    Is this Jesus’ face?
    Is this Jesus’ face?
    Trump’s photo op with church and Bible was offensive, but not new
    Trump’s photo op with church and Bible was offensive, but not new
    Sharing our faith during tough times
    Sharing our faith during tough times
    Is this one better than the original?
    Is this one better than the original?
    Timeless miracles
    Timeless miracles
    How do we explain the unexplainable?
    How do we explain the unexplainable?
    Why would God allow natural disasters?
    Why would God allow natural disasters?
Food Services Survey

The first round of the Food Services Survey got underway in August.  Almost 90 churches have taken part in the survey which aims to map food services in our communities across the state and territory and help us a better understand services, demand, volunteer and donation requirements, and the impact.

The information being collected in collaboration with researchers from the National Church Life Survey should provide a strong foundation we can build upon in future.

We are excited to tell the story about what’s happening on our streets and how our congregations are responding.

If you’ve already done the survey and have a story you would like to tell about your foodservice, we’d love to hear from you.

Please contact Ashley Donnelly on ashleyd@nswact.uca.org.au.

For those who haven’t been contacted yet, it’s not too late. If you have a food service operating from your congregation and have not received a survey invitation please reach out to Ashley.

Insights Magazine

