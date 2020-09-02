Food Services Survey
The first round of the Food Services Survey got underway in August. Almost 90 churches have taken part in the survey which aims to map food services in our communities across the state and territory and help us a better understand services, demand, volunteer and donation requirements, and the impact.
The information being collected in collaboration with researchers from the National Church Life Survey should provide a strong foundation we can build upon in future.
We are excited to tell the story about what’s happening on our streets and how our congregations are responding.
If you’ve already done the survey and have a story you would like to tell about your foodservice, we’d love to hear from you.
Please contact Ashley Donnelly on ashleyd@nswact.uca.org.au.
For those who haven’t been contacted yet, it’s not too late. If you have a food service operating from your congregation and have not received a survey invitation please reach out to Ashley.
