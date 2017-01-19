Ravenswood Harmony Day celebrations proclaim ‘everyone belongs’

Ravenswood School for Girls welcomed students from schools across Sydney to celebrate Harmony Day on Tuesday 21 March. The school was awash with the colour orange as students participated in a range of music, singing, reflective learning and sporting activities.

The theme for the 2017 Harmony Day, ‘Everyone Belongs’, aimed to engage people to participate in their community, respect cultural and religious diversity and foster a sense of belonging.

The Ravenswood Year 5 girls welcomed other students from Masada College, The Australian Islamic College and Galstaun College, embracing their different religious and cultural backgrounds with music, singing, reflective learning and sport.

Highlights of the day included: the Ravenswood students leading an extraordinary Chapel Service on themes of Peace and harmony, with songs, stories, reflections and messages from the Bible; and a South American group of dancers and musicians called ‘Papolote’ encouraging the students to join in dancing and playing international instruments.

Harmony Day is a much anticipated annual event at Ravenswood. Regardless of different genders, cultures, backgrounds and religious faith traditions, fun was had, experiences shared, new respect forged and new friends made. Many thanks to the dedication and commitment of the teachers from all the schools who worked to create a beautiful pocket of harmony and unity which transcended difference and diversity.

Harmony Day is held every year on 21 March and coincides with the United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

Since 1999, more than 70,000 Harmony Day events have been held in childcare centres, schools, community groups, churches, businesses and federal, state and local government agencies across Australia.

Why orange?

Orange is the colour chosen to represent Harmony Day. Traditionally, orange signifies social communication and meaningful conversations. It also relates to the freedom of ideas and encouragement of mutual respect.

Our Cultural Diversity

Australia is a vibrant and multicultural country — from the oldest continuous culture of our first Australians to the cultures of our newest arrivals from around the world.

Our cultural diversity is one of our greatest strengths and is at the heart of who we are. It makes Australia a great place to live.

Multicultural Australia is an integral part of our national identity. All people who migrate to Australia bring with them some of their own cultural and religious traditions, as well as taking on many new traditions. Collectively, these traditions have enriched our nation.

Rev. John Humphries is the Chaplain and Religious Educator at Ravenswood.