    People on the Autism Spectrum and the Church
    Is Easter a pagan festival?
    The church: experimenting with minority 
    How the Resurrection Changes Everything 
    Oscar®-nominated Four Daughters Shines a light in time for International Women’s Day and Ramadan
    The Unbearable Truth of The Zone of Interest
    Dune: Part Two – A Universe Through Chani’s Eyes
    A Mixed Bag of Rain and Regret
Women in Ministry retreat returns in June

The Women in Ministry Retreat returns for 2024 from 2-4 June at the new location of the Mt Carmel Retreat Centre.  

Kate Scholl will be this year’s facilitator. Ms Scholl has been leading Intensive Journal workshops for 40 years and is passionate about their potential for enabling one to live more creatively and genuinely. Her career in the not-for-profit sector has included Registrar of United Theological College and most recently with the St Vincent de Paul Society working in volunteer development, member engagement and spirituality. She is a member in association at Pitt Street Uniting Church. 

Rev. Ellie Elia has been attending the Women in Ministry Retreat for years and said it was her “favourite retreat of the year.” 

“Every year is different because I come to it differently; sometimes weary and struggling, sometimes hungry for spiritual food and rest, sometimes joyful and looking forward to renewing connections,” Rev. Elia said. 
 
“But every year there is also some things that stay the same that hold us in a nurturing pattern…The extended periods of quiet after breakfast, the wisdom of women spaces, the encouragement to be authentically present, and the feeling of being sent back into my ministry, nurtured, and renewed.” 

“I’ve been on the organising team for serve years now, and really appreciate this group’s generosity to ensure that it keeps happening year after year.” 

“Each year we find a different facilitator for the retreat and each person has held space using their own unique gifts and passions – it’s beautiful and inspiring to see the capacity these people bring to us.” 

The Women in Ministry retreat is open to Ministers, Deacons, Pastors, and those in other specified ministry roles in the NSW and ACT Synod. The retreat takes place this year at Mt Carmel Retreat Centre from 3 to 6 June. For more information, visit the official website here.   

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

