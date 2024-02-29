What Spiritual Growth Actually Looks Like

In a world where self-improvement is championed, one often neglected aspect of personal development is spiritual growth. While fitness, mental health, and financial stability are widely acknowledged as requiring effort and dedication, the same recognition is often lacking when it comes to nurturing your spiritual health.

Spiritual health is a multifaceted aspect of our well-being, just like physical, mental, and financial health. However, there is a common misconception that being spiritually healthy is a passive endeavour. Many people believe that it merely involves good intentions and doing what comes naturally. This perception is akin to thinking that maintaining low cholesterol levels can be achieved by consuming any type of food. In reality, spiritual health, like the other dimensions of well-being, requires effort, dedication, and a deliberate approach.

When it comes to nurturing our spiritual well-being, there is a wealth of wisdom available from the Bible and centuries of church history. These ancient practices have stood the test of time and offer valuable insights into how we can achieve spiritual growth.

A Daily Commitment

Prayer is a fundamental practice for spiritual growth. While it’s likely that many individuals already engage in some form of prayer, the key to effective spiritual growth lies in making it a daily and intentional practice. Instead of “praying on the go,” allocate a dedicated time in your day for prayer. Start with a manageable duration, such as 10 minutes, and gradually extend it as you become more comfortable. In this focused time, meditate on your thoughts, listen to what God may be saying, and engage in a genuine conversation with the Divine.

Exploring the Message

Reading the Bible is a cornerstone of spiritual growth, but it’s not always easy. The Bible is a collection of books written over thousands of years in various languages and genres. It can be complex and challenging to understand fully. However, numerous resources are available to help you navigate the Bible effectively. Concordances, commentaries, studies, and guidebooks can illuminate the text, providing insights you might have never considered. Allocate about 20 minutes a day to supplement your Bible study with a good book about the Bible, and you’ll be amazed at the depth of understanding you gain.

Creating Spiritual Space

Fasting is a practice rooted in the Bible, but it has become somewhat unconventional in modern times. Fasting is not just about abstaining from food; it serves as a supplementary spiritual practice. By refraining from eating, you create space in your life to invest in other spiritual activities, like prayer and Bible study. Fasting often revolves around seeking specific guidance from God, just as seen in the early Church’s election of leaders in Acts and the repentance of Nineveh in the book of Jonah. When fasting, set reasonable goals, like a 24-hour fast, and ensure you spend the time you’d normally spend eating in prayer, Bible reading, and seeking God’s presence.

A Transformative Community

Attending church or a community of faith is a crucial aspect of spiritual growth, although it has taken on new forms in the era of online worship. The Church offers more than just a Sunday service; it’s a transformative community that provides opportunities for spiritual growth. It connects you with resources to serve your community, people who can mentor or be mentored by you, and communities in need of support and prayer. While some may have valid reasons to be sceptical of church due to past hurts, there are welcoming and supportive churches ready to embrace those who are hesitant to return.

Spiritual growth is an essential aspect of personal development, and it requires effort and dedication just like physical fitness, mental health, and financial stability. Embracing time-tested practices like daily prayer, consistent Bible reading, fasting, and active church participation can significantly contribute to your spiritual well-being.