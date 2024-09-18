  • Home
Home
“We hope that there will be dancing in the aisles” 

“We hope that there will be dancing in the aisles” 

On  Sunday , 22 September, Batemans Bay Uniting Church will be conducting the 22nd Annual Jazz Gospel Service at the Church in Beach Road , Batemans Bay . 

The service starts at 2 pm  and will be a fun-filled festival of music and song provided by local musicians Peter Poole and Janene, Sing Australia, and the Two Tenors . 

Event organiser, Kay Killick, said that everyone, young and old, church goer or not, will be welcome to attend and to join. 

“Everyone who attends will be encouraged to participate fully in the music and singing,” Mrs Killick said.  

“We hope that there will be dancing in the aisles.” 
 
“The aim of the service is to be as inclusive as possible and to reach out to people of all ages, believer or not.” 

The 22nd Annual Jazz Gospel Service takes place on 22 September at Batemans Bay Uniting Church at 2pm. For more information on Batemans Bay Uniting Church, visit their website. 

