    20 Australian and New Zealander Female Theologians You Should Know in 2021
    20 Australian and New Zealander Female Theologians You Should Know in 2021
    Vaccination, Inclusion and Exclusion: The ethics of regathering for worship in a part-vaccinated world
    Vaccination, Inclusion and Exclusion: The ethics of regathering for worship in a part-vaccinated world
    Remembering John Shelby Spong (1931–2021)
    Remembering John Shelby Spong (1931–2021)
    'The blood of Jesus is my vaccine': how a fringe group of Christians hijacks faith in a war against science
    ‘The blood of Jesus is my vaccine’: how a fringe group of Christians hijacks faith in a war against science
    Nostalgia and pistache comes to the big (and small) screen
    Nostalgia and pistache comes to the big (and small) screen
    Another quiet place
    Another quiet place
    Is there a creator?
    Is there a creator?
    Someone needs to believe
    Someone needs to believe
Warnervale Uniting Church wins Wyong District Garden Competition

While COVID-19 has left church buildings empty, Warnervale Uniting Church has cultivated a unique witness using their church garden.  More recently, the church’s efforts were recognised by the Wyong District Garden Competition.

Warnervale Uniting Church’s Judi Lees told Insights that the church was ideally placed to witness to God’s glorious creation.

“Our building is only a few years old, built on a corner block previously overgrown, and still immediately surrounded on three sides by trees and bush,” Ms Lees said.

“Over a few short years our gardens have been developed by members of our congregation, mostly with native plants, and some of the remaining original eucalypts.”

“One congregation member has especially dedicated many, many hours in planning, cultivating, constructing , planting, and maintaining the gardens.”

Over the past few years, congregation members have contributed to working bees for weeding and maintenance of the gardens. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, this has not been possible. According to Ms Lees, however, “a number of lone ‘Stealth Weeders’- some from the congregation and some other lovely community members – have given many hours to keep the gardens maintained.”

Earlier in September, Warnervale Uniting Church’s efforts were recognised with an award.

“The Wyong District Garden Competition is held in September and as the gardens were so attractive we entered into the section for ‘Whole Garden of Resort, Churches or Sport/Recreation Clubs,’” Ms Lees said.

“We are pleased to have won that category.”

“As one focus of worship for September has been Season of Creation,we feel our gardens can be a witness to this in our community and prompt us to ‘reflect on how we can best care for the glorious world that is our common home.’”

“Our garden is often used by community members who pass by. Nestled in the garden in the front of the worship space we have placed a seat where people can sit to rest, reflect or remember. We have noticed that this is used by the community as well as congregation members, as a place of calm and contemplation.”

Season of Creation runs until Monday, 4 October.

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

