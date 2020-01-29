  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    Meet Matthew
    Meet Matthew
    Recovery from fires-another perspective
    Recovery from fires-another perspective
    Will Australia’s bushfires lead to climate action?
    Will Australia’s bushfires lead to climate action?
    Faith amidst the fire
    Faith amidst the fire
  • Reviews
    A fearless depiction of faith on film
    A fearless depiction of faith on film
    Bad Boys: Going In Style
    Bad Boys: Going In Style
    Real heroism
    Real heroism
    A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
    A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Untitled Goose Game studio pays the rent

Untitled Goose Game studio pays the rent

Amidst growing debate over whether Australia Day should be moved to a date more appropriate (due to the significance of 26 January), a Melbourne-based videogames studio is putting their money where their mouth is. House House, the studio responsible for the surprise hit Untitled Goose Game, is donating at least one percent of the studio’s future earnings to Indigenous groups as part of the ‘Pay the Rent’ initiative.

In a statement on the House House Twitter page, the studio announced that the first payment would be made to the Wurundjeri Tribe Council, Warriors of Aboriginal Resistance, and Seed Mob.

“Our videogames are made on stolen Wurundjeri land,” the statement said.

“We at House House will be paying at least one percent of our income to indigenous groups, in perpetuity, as part of the Pay the Rent movement. We’d encourage others to do the same.”

Untitled Goose Game’s end credits feature a message acknowledging that the game, “was made on the lands of the Wurundjeri people of the Kulin Nation.”

“We pay our respects to their Elders, past and present. Sovereignty was never ceded.”

Untitled Goose Game sees players take control of a mischievous goose and wreak havoc on people in the game’s world. The game has sold over one million copies over its first three months, becoming a pop culture phenomenon in memes and protest signs.

A preamble to the Uniting Church’s constitution affirms that “Aboriginal and Islander peoples…continue to understand themselves to be the traditional owners and custodians (meaning ‘sovereign’ in the languages of the First Peoples) of these lands and waters since time immemorial.”

Untitled Goose Game is now available on Nintendo Switch and Xbox One. Insights will have a review of the game soon.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

INSTAGRAM

0
0
0
0
0
0
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top