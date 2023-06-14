On 1 August, the Centre for Ministry will host a training day that explores the challenges and opportunities of intercultural ministry.

The training day will bring together leaders from around the church to explore the themes of identity, crossing cultures in worship practice, leadership, and mission.

United Theological College’s Sef Caroll is one of the event’s organisers and will present on the day. Rev. Dr Caroll is a lecturer in Cross Cultural Ministry and Theology.

“People can expect to deepen their understanding of cross-cultural theology and ministry within the UCA; and following from this, get different models of praxis within congregations in relation to leadership, worship and mission,” she said.

Rev. Dr Caroll said the training day would benefit, “All leaders serving in cross cultural/intercultural congregations, or agencies of the UCA and generally anyone who is interested in cross cultural ministry.”

“Often cross-cultural ministry has been seen as a challenge we need to overcome, rather than the opportunities it provides for deepening and strengthening our faith,” Rev. Dr Caroll said.

“The cross-cultural blessing training day is one of the ways of reminding ourselves of our commitment to deepening understanding, developing skills, and strengthening competencies to lean into the vision of living cross culturally as a multicultural and intercultural church.”

After the event, participants have the option to keep meeting for ongoing reflection on their learning and practice.

The Cross-Cultural Blessing Training Day takes place on 1 August at the Centre for Ministry in North Paramatta. The training day will run from 12pm to 6pm, followed by dinner at Auburn Uniting Church. Registration for the event is open via Eventbrite. For more information, contact Niall McKay, niallm@nswact.uca.org.au.