  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    “Go nowhere among the Gentiles” (Matt 10:5): the mission of Jesus in the book of origins
    “Go nowhere among the Gentiles” (Matt 10:5): the mission of Jesus in the book of origins
    “In you all the families of the earth shall be blessed” (Gen 12; Pentecost 2A)
    “In you all the families of the earth shall be blessed” (Gen 12; Pentecost 2A)
    Church planting: The work of the Spirit
    Church planting: The work of the Spirit
    The Ascension: let the mission begin
    The Ascension: let the mission begin
  • Reviews
    A well-weaved web
    A well-weaved web
    A Freudian Nightmare Comedy of Epic Proportions
    A Freudian Nightmare Comedy of Epic Proportions
    A much-need revolution
    A much-need revolution
    Mythological mash up that tries to beat superhero fatigue
    Mythological mash up that tries to beat superhero fatigue
  • News
  • Events
Home
The challenges and opportunities of intercultural ministry

The challenges and opportunities of intercultural ministry

On 1 August, the Centre for Ministry will host a training day that explores the challenges and opportunities of intercultural ministry.

The training day will bring together leaders from around the church to explore the themes of identity, crossing cultures in worship practice, leadership, and mission.

United Theological College’s Sef Caroll is one of the event’s organisers and will present on the day. Rev. Dr Caroll is a lecturer in Cross Cultural Ministry and Theology. 

“People can expect to deepen their understanding of cross-cultural theology and ministry within the UCA; and following from this, get different models of praxis within congregations in relation to leadership, worship and mission,” she said.

Rev. Dr Caroll said the training day would benefit, “All leaders serving in cross cultural/intercultural congregations, or agencies of the UCA and generally anyone who is interested in cross cultural ministry.”

“Often cross-cultural ministry has been seen as a challenge we need to overcome, rather than the opportunities it provides for deepening and strengthening our faith,” Rev. Dr Caroll said.

“The cross-cultural blessing training day is one of the ways of reminding ourselves of our commitment to deepening understanding, developing skills, and strengthening competencies to lean into the vision of living cross culturally as a multicultural and intercultural church.”

After the event, participants have the option to keep meeting for ongoing reflection on their learning and practice.

The Cross-Cultural Blessing Training Day takes place on 1 August at the Centre for Ministry in North Paramatta. The training day will run from 12pm to 6pm, followed by dinner at Auburn Uniting Church. Registration for the event is open via Eventbrite. For more information, contact Niall McKay, niallm@nswact.uca.org.au.

Share

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights, the website of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top