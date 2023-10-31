Sowing Seeds of Mission: The Orange Missional Hub Experience

In the heart of Orange, the close-knit group of Presbytery representatives met at the Uniting Church sought to enhance their faith and strengthen their connection to the community.

Uniting Mission and Education (UME) consultants, Karina Kreminski and Armen Gakavian, joined with Rev. Ann Perrin from UME Mission-Regional to bring the initiative known as the “Missional Hub Taster” to the Macquarie Darling Presbytery community who met at Orange Uniting Church to explore how they can deepen and catalyse the mission activities across the Presbytery.

It was an event designed to foster a deeper understanding of mission and a stronger sense of community in regional areas, using Orange Uniting Church as the perfect setting.

Missional Hubs have been an integral part of UME for three years, aiming to support and guide leaders across the Uniting Church Synod of NSW and ACT on their mission journey, equipping them with the tools needed to make a meaningful impact on the community around them. These hubs serve as a place for leaders to learn from each other and receive coaching to further their mission-driven practices.

“The hubs are a place of learning from each other as well as support through coaching leaders towards mission,” said Rev. Ann Perrin of the Missional Hub taster. “What we wanted to do is to specifically apply this to regional areas.”

Andrew Cunningham, Minister at Orange Uniting Church, was particularly enthusiastic about bringing the “taster” to the community. The church has recently employed a community worker, Josh Bleyerveen, whose role was to empower the congregation for their mission endeavours.

On the weekend of the Missional Hub Taster (28 October), a diverse group of people gathered from far and wide, including Broken Hill, Wellington, Orange, Blayney, and Mudgee. Each person brought their unique experiences, joys, and concerns about engaging in mission in their respective regional communities. The Rural Mission Hub Day was a taster of the fuller Missional Hub experience which happens over the course of a year.

The day was filled with enlightening discussions and shared wisdom. The participants explored how to effectively communicate with their communities, emphasising the importance of deep listening, often referred to as “dadirri,” a practice that involves listening with respect and deep attention. The group also learned the art of “exegesis,” a process of observing and understanding their local culture without judgment but with a spirit of curiosity.

Karina Kreminski, one of the Missional Hub consultants, remarked, “It was an encouraging day full of good connections and shared wisdom. We hope this will lead to more regional hubs in the future.”

The Missional Hub experience, even in its taster form, left a lasting impact on the attendees. It inspired them to bring their faith to life in their communities, connecting on a deeper level with the people they aim to serve. The Missional Hub concept offers a fresh perspective on strengthening one’s faith – not just within the walls of a church but through genuine engagement with the world outside.

The Uniting Church Synod of NSW and the ACT mission team is committed to resourcing rural and remote ministry as part of the ongoing commitment through Future Directions.

Macquarie Darling Presbytery and their learnings from the Missional Hub Taster are important steps in the continued connection and mission possible within the local communities in the Presbytery. As they continue their journey, it is apparent that the seeds of faith sown at the Missional Hub will grow into a bountiful harvest of understanding and deeper connection with the communities around them.

