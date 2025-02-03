Sojourners is leaving X

Sojourners, a Christian organisation committed to social justice, has announced its decision to leave Twitter/X. This move follows two and a half years of careful observation and assessment of the platform’s changing dynamics and effectiveness in reaching their audience.

Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter in 2022 ushered in a period of instability for the platform, prompting concerns about its long-term viability. The organisation recognised early on that leaving X might be necessary. Heather Brady, Sojourners’ audience engagement manager, explained that part of her role is to track audience movements and engagement patterns to ensure their message of social justice reaches the right people.

After the November 2024 presidential election, Sojourners observed a significant migration away from X. Many users moved to platforms like Bluesky, while others abandoned social media entirely. This shift influenced the organisation’s decision, as fewer people were seeing their content on X due to changes in its algorithm. Recognising the importance of focusing on platforms where their work could be more effectively engaged with and shared, Sojourners decided to cease posting new content on X. While their account will remain available, they will direct followers to other platforms for ongoing engagement.

Sojourners is now prioritizing its presence on Bluesky, Instagram, Facebook, and other emerging platforms where their audience has gathered. They acknowledge the ethical complexities of various social media spaces but believe these alternatives provide the most effective avenues for their work at present.

The organisation remains open to future shifts in digital engagement, emphasising their adaptability in storytelling and audience connection. Over the past decade, they have navigated multiple platform transitions, demonstrating a commitment to meeting their community where they are.

Sojourners expresses gratitude to its supporters, emphasising their shared mission for justice and peace. Whether through current platforms or future digital spaces yet to emerge, they remain dedicated to fostering meaningful conversations and connections in pursuit of their mission.