Synod 2017 – Telling Our Story

It has been 18 months since Synod met and so much in the world has changed.

Both local and international political leadership has had a hand at dividing society and “loving our neighbour” has never been more important. The Uniting Church turned 40 this year and we are at a crucial point in our life and witness in challenging times. The Synod meets on 30 September to discern God’s purposes for our life and witness in today’s world.

As Synod meets — after installing Rev. Simon Hansford as Moderator at St Stephens Uniting Church — the body of Christ will have some important discernment work to do and decisions to make. These decisions will create pathways for transformation in the Church. Hopefully it will bring about a renewed energy to the work of being salt and light in the communities we serve and the relationships in which we find ourselves.

“We are called, as a community of God’s people, to give voice to the story which shapes us, and into which our own lives are woven,” says Rev. Simon Hansford of the meeting and its importance.

“The service we offer and the worship we celebrate are shaped by our witness, and give form to how we speak of the hope we have.”

Telling our story has never been more vital as we navigate a rapidly changing world and set a course for the future.

Passing on the vision and legacy of the Uniting Church will be crucial to enabling future generations to tell the story of Jesus Christ and witness to the life changing power of the gospel. This requires the commitment of the whole church, congregations and presbyteries, boards and agencies, disciples and leaders together to the work of discernment and decision.

Please pray as Synod gathers, that God will give members a glimpse into the future of the Uniting Church for the next 40 years and that we can tell our story of hope, and let go in the faith we have in Christ.