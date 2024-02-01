  • Home
    Wrestling with Artificial Intelligence
    Can Digital Afterlife Technology Help Us Grieve?
    Considering Jesus as an historical person
    The challenges of being a religious scientist
    Scorsese Jesus film to begin shooting in April
    A gripping story of family bonds and tragedy
    An unsettling masterpiece
    Australian Cinema Receives a Shot in the Arm from the YouTube Generation
Services to celebrate teachers, students, and lifelong learners

Glenbrook Uniting Church will host a Blessing of the Brains service on Sunday 4 February. Starting at 9:30, the service will include prayers for teachers, students, and lifelong learners. 
 
The Blessing of the Brains service marks the beginning of the new school year, as students returned to NSW schools for the beginning of 2024.  

The service will include a presentation from Year 7 students. 

Rev. Ellie Elia told Insights she liked that the service embraced a wider international tradition, as similar services take place around the world.  

“I think the brain can be seen as a symbol of our capacity to learn, but really we learn with our whole bodies,” Rev. Elia said. 
 
Springwood Uniting Church will also conduct a Blessing of the Backpacks service on Sunday from 9:30am.  

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

