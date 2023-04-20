Scientists find “hidden chapter” of the Bible
Scientists working on a manuscript held in the Vatican Library say they have uncovered a “hidden chapter” of the Bible written over 1,500 years ago.
The passages include Matthew 11 and 12 and include some additional text to what is usually seen in the text.
The team of scientists used ultraviolet light and found text hidden beneath layers of writing in a manuscript about ancient Christian stories and hymns housed at the Vatican Library. They have yet to reveal a full translation at the time of writing, however some excerpts have been released.
The hidden manuscript contains passages of Matthew 11 and 12.
In the Greek version of Matthew Chapter 12, verse one reads: “At that time Jesus went through the grainfields on the Sabbath and his disciples became hungry and began to pick the heads of grain and eat.” However, the newly discovered Syriac translation reads, “[…] began to pick the heads of grain, rub them in their hands, and eat them.”
The manuscript was likely written around the third century but was later erased by a scribe, which was common practice. The paper was then reused twice before the hidden text was uncovered by palimpsest Grigory Kessel.
The Syriac translation of the scriptures, “Peshitta,” became the official translation used by the Syriac Church in the fifth century. The Syriac translation was written at least a century before the oldest Greek manuscripts that have survived, including the Codex Sinaiticus, a fourth-century Christian manuscript of the Greek Bible.
Dr Kessel, who made the discovery, said that the newly discovered text could potentially provide insight into early Christian beliefs and practice.
“The Gospel text found in this reused manuscript contains the so-called Old Syriac translations of the Gospels. This Old Syriac translation quite often attests the Gospel text that is different from the standard Gospel text as we know it today,” he said.
The text was found as part of the Sinai Palimpsests Project. Researchers are aiming to rediscover texts that erased and written over by scribes between the fourth and 12th centuries.
UPCOMING EVENTS
The Disaster Recovery Chaplaincy Network (DRCN) Core Training Course - CanberraThu, 27th Apr 2023 - Fri, 28th Apr 2023
Addiction Education Event 2023Sat, 29th Apr 2023
Hymnfest 2023Sat, 27th May 2023
Spiritual Care Australia Conference - Trajectories of HopeMon, 19th Jun 2023 - Wed, 21st Jun 2023
National Conference of Lay Preachers 2023Fri, 4th Aug 2023 - Mon, 7th Aug 2023
- See more events
ADD AN EVENT
Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?
To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.