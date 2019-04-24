Is Endgame the Revelation of the MCU?

Spolier-Free Review: Avengers: Endgame



(M) Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Fuffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner

Kevin Feige and the team at the Marvel Cinematic Universe have managed to pull off something unprecedented to maintain the attention of a passionate fanbase through 22 films over 11 years. There have been longer lasting franchises, like James Bond, but nothing on the scale or with the concerted effort of this series of films. From Ironman (2008) until Captain Marvel (2019), each has played its part in adding to the storyline that has led to Avengers: Endgame.

For the benefit of those few people left in the world after the snap of Thanos’ fingers, the universe has changed significantly. Half of all living creatures have disappeared from existence and those left behind are still working through the pain and loss. The remaining Avengers are doing their best to determine what to do to rectify their loss on the battlefield with the purple menace while working through their own grief. The two parts of the plan begin with determining who still remains of this band of warriors and then trying to calculate their enemies next move before he uses the Infinity Stones again. They unleash a plan that will change the course of history and hope they can honour those they lost in the Infinity War.

As the story unfolds, directors Anthony and Joe Russo manage to find the heart, the humour and provide the vindication needed to help the world move on from their last film. The twists and turns are calculated with absolute precision and manage to respect the storyline that has been over a decade in the making. In another less experienced set of hands this film could have come off as predictable and merely trying to tie off loose ends, but it is nothing of the sort. Avengers: Endgame proves to be a brilliant and fitting conclusion to this phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and may be the best film in the series. This label will be left for history to decide and for fans to debate for the next decade, but regardless of how it sits in the canon of this franchise, the team of filmmakers and actors have assembled a marvellous film.

Once the dust has settled and the world has gone to see this film multiple times, it will be great to discuss this instalment in more detail. Looking ahead to the conversations that it will provide on what characters remain, which ones will live on and how this plays into the future of this universe will make for great debates online and in the local coffee shops. Even if this franchise were to end with this film, it would be safe to say that this would be a satisfying and fulfilling finish. For all of those concerned Marvel fans in the world, there is no need to worry, so much more is yet to come.

Looking Deeper

It is not too hard for a theological mind to move to the book of Revelation after watching Avengers: Endgame. The ultimate battle of good versus evil comes to a conclusion, but even in the thick of the worst fight, we all know who will win.

There will be sacrifice, tears and loss, but ultimately the victory has to be on the side of love, hope and the righteous. Who you choose to support and put your faith in is up to you. There are light and dark sides in the film and in the realities of this world.

After watching this fictional battle for the salvation of the universe a multitude of times, it would be worth checking out the similarities it has to the final book of the Bible. Revelation holds the key to what is to come and even provides the best conclusion to any story in history. There is a reason it is still the best selling book in the history of the world, even the Russo Brothers could not top this one, because it is true.

‘I am the Alpha and the Omega, the First and the Last, the Beginning and the End.’ – Revelation 22:13

Avengers: Endgame is in cinemas now.

Russell Matthews works for City Bible Forum Sydney and is a film blogger