Faith to be “an important part” of Cyberpunk 2077

The highly-anticipated upcoming videogame Cyberpunk 2077 will feature faith as “an important part”. according to a recent interview.



According to an interview, which first appeared on Polish website Gry Online, the game’s future setting will feature a variety of religious groups and characters.



In an example of some of the difficulties that come with translation, a Polish-to-English translation on the NeoGAF message board suggested that developers CD Pojekt Red intended to explore certain themes “even if they may offend the sensitivity of some.”



CD Pojekt Red later provided IGN with their own, more direct, translation.

According to this new translation, when asked if the game, CD Projekt Red’s Meteusz Tomaskiewicz said that Cyberpunk 2077 will attempt to create some sense of authenticity, which includes people of faith as part of the game’s world building.

“[O]ur vision is somehow based on the real world. And religion is a very important part of the latter, society-wise. In our game we’re going to see for example Christianity and its different branches, or religions from the East,” Tomaskiewicz said.

“We do not want to avoid religion as a topic, authenticity of the world is what counts for us.”



Asked whether players could, for example, enter a church and cause havoc, Tomaskiewicz said that the developers had opted for a tasteful approach.



“Technically, the situation you mentioned is possible, but this is all about the choices made by the player,” he said.



“We won’t encourage the player to do so. In our quests, which involve religious themes, we make sure there’s no disrespect.”

CD Projekt Red announced at E3 2019 that Keanu Reeves will star in the game.







Cyberpunk 2077 releases on Windows PC, Playstation 4, and Xbox One on 16 April 2020.﻿



Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor