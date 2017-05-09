Consequences of a ‘good lie’

Review: Ali’s Wedding

(M) Osamah Sami, Don Hany, Helana Sawires

Little white lies are a unique aspect of the human condition, because there usually is never anything small or innocent about them. As most caring mothers eventually tell their children, ‘There is no such thing as a little white lie; all lies are lies.’ Mark Twain even attempts to introduce the notion of the good lie in his classic tale of Huckleberry Finn, but the reality is that regardless of the outcome or the intention, a lie is a lie. Ali’s Wedding weighs out this moral conundrum from the opening segment to the conclusion of this true story about the film’s co-writer Osamah Sami.

Sami and Andrew Knight deliver Australia’s answer to The Big Sick, with a new twist on the rom-com by placing it within the Australian Muslim community. Sami’s story of young love and the moral challenges brought about by cultural expectations is an uncommon glimpse into the world of religion and the lives of immigrants adjusting to a new way of life.

Ali (Osamah Sami) is the eldest son of a local Muslim cleric in the suburbs of Melbourne. Even though he loves his father, his role as the religious leader’s son adds pressure for him to succeed and become an affluent doctor in Australia. Unfortunately, he fails his entrance medical school exams. As he goes to deliver the news to his father, he is confronted by another young man within the local mosque who did exceptionally well on the exam. This momentary bout with pride causes Ali to tell a big lie that he had passed the exam with high marks.

This deception becomes the catalyst for a ripple effect that reverberates throughout the tight knit immigrant community and his life. Maintaining this facade is critical for the sake of retaining the pride of his father and opens the door to having a relationship with one of the young women in the mosque. Dianne (Helana Sawires) actually did score the highest on the university test and besides going onto university, she is intrigued by the affections of the cleric’s son. This young man must determine what to do as this innocent lie turns into an insurmountable mountain of problems for Ali and his family.

What director Jeffrey Walker (Dance Academy: The Movie) was able to capture with this look-see into the Muslim and Arabic communities was the humanity of this passionate people group. The personal elements of the multiple family units provide the platform for exceptional comedy and drama. Due to the political structure and religious views of the world, this community is somewhat marginalised in film. Walker is able to point to the heart of the families and show that we are all more alike than we might be willing to admit.

The relatively unknown, but talented cast supports the strength of story and direction. They may not be household names around the world, but Australian television mainstays Don Hany and Frances Duca deliver a beautiful depiction of Ali’s Iraqi-born parents. The multitude of characters and various countries represented in this local religious microcosm all provide the necessary cultural mix for the budding forbidden romance of Ali and Dianna. Actors Sami and Sawires’ performances and chemistry were the reasons that this film stood out from other rom-coms on the market this year. From the innocent looks and the slight touch of their hands, their love provides the magical connection that should be the motivation for audiences to seek out and see this independent film gem.

Looking Deeper

Is there such thing as a good lie? This is the moral dilemma that opens Ali’s Wedding and continues to be asked throughout the film. Like the central character of the film, the reality comes down to the old statement of honesty is the best policy.

‘For nothing is hidden that will not be made manifest, nor is anything secret that will not be known and come to light.’ Luke 8:17

Usually the person who asks the question of the existence of a ‘good lie’ is looking for justification for their own moral failings. This may be a confronting statement for some, but for those who have lived through the repercussions of an untruth, it is well… the truth.

When confronted with the difficulties in life, being truthful in all things may bring some short-term pain, but it will provide peace of mind. Also, it leaves the person with nothing to have to cover up in the future.

When it comes down it, Mum was right. A lie is a lie. ‘Just truth tellin’!’

Russell Matthews works for City Bible Forum Sydney and is a film blogger