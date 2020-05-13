Renowned apologist Ravi Zacharias passes away

Renowned Christian apologist and missionary Ravi Zacharias has passed away at the age of 74.

Zacharias had been battling sarcoma and died at his home in Atlanta on Tuesday, 19 May (local time).

He was the author of dozens of books on the Christian worldview, and a popular lecturer and speaker.

At the age of 17, a suicide attempt led the young Ravi Zacharias to pray to God to know the truth, after reading John 14:19, “Because I live, you will also live.”

Zacharias decided to pursue apologetics after noting that it had become a neglected practice. This particular strand of theology seeks to respond to questions and objections raised about Christianity.

In 1983, Billy Graham invited Zacharias to speak at his inaugural International Conference for Itinerant Evangelists in Amsterdam.

During a wide ranging address, he received an ovation for observing that, “in certain strands of evangelicalism, we sometimes think it is necessary to so humiliate someone of a different worldview that we think unless we destroy everything he holds valuable, we cannot preach to him the gospel of Christ…what I am saying is this, when you are trying to reach someone, please be sensitive to what he holds valuable.”

He founded Zacharias International Ministries in 1984.

Tributes have flown in for the late apologist.

Michael Ramsden is president of Zacharias International Ministries. He told CNN that Zacharias’ life was marked by generosity towards those who disagreed with him.



“(Ravi) saw the objections and questions of others not as something to be rebuffed, but as a cry of the heart that had to be answered,” he said.

“People weren’t logical problems waiting to be solved; they were people who needed the person of Christ. Those who knew him well will remember him first for his kindness, gentleness, and generosity of spirit. The love and kindness he had come to know in and through Jesus Christ was the same love he wanted to share with all he met.”

Ravi Zacharias' family and loved ones.