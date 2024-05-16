NSW government launches youth survey

A new survey has been launched by the NSW Government in partnership with the Advocate for Children and Young People (ACYP) and the Office for Regional Youth to engage with young people on issues that matter to them.



Young people aged between 12 and 24 can participate in the ‘Your Voice, Our Future’ survey which will help guide the government on important issues facing the state’s youth and how the NSW government can better engage with them.



The results of the survey will be shared across the whole of government to ensure policy and programs are being developed in a way that best supports the views and needs of young people.



This survey will be used to inform decisions around the design of a new permanent voice for young people within the NSW Government.



The survey can be found here and it is open until the end of 2024.



Rose Jackson is the NSW Minister for Youth.



“Our youth are our future and I want to ensure that young people are not only heard but have agency in the future direction of our Government,”Ms Jackson said.



“To do that we need to ensure that they’re consulted about what matters most to them, what is currently working and what is not.”



“As the Minister for Youth it’s important that when I step into a room where decisions are being made, I can advocate for the needs of young people, secure in the knowledge that they themselves have been consulted about those needs.”