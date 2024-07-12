  • Home
  • Features
    Church traditions and the creeds
    Church traditions and the creeds
    Five Spiritual Practices to Deepen Your Faith
    Five Spiritual Practices to Deepen Your Faith
    How do we understand being creative?
    How do we understand being creative?
    How Christians can respond to a scary world
    How Christians can respond to a scary world
  • Reviews
    A Wasteland Odyssey of Hope and Redemption
    A Wasteland Odyssey of Hope and Redemption
    Wickedly Funny and Unbelievably True
    Wickedly Funny and Unbelievably True
    Oscar®-nominated Four Daughters Shines a light in time for International Women’s Day and Ramadan
    Oscar®-nominated Four Daughters Shines a light in time for International Women’s Day and Ramadan
    The Unbearable Truth of The Zone of Interest
    The Unbearable Truth of The Zone of Interest
  • News
Home
NSW Government announces drug summit dates

NSW Government announces drug summit dates

The NSW Government has announced its long awaited drug summit will take place in October and December 2024.  

The multiday event will comprise of two days of regional forums in October 2024 and two days of forums in Sydney on 4 and 5 December.  

The Drug Summit was an election commitment for the Minns Labor Governent.  

The forum will include medical experts, police, people with lived and living experience, drug user organisations, families, and other stakeholders to provide a range of perspectives and build consensus on the way NSW deals with drug use and harms. 

The NSW Government will begin initial discussions with stakeholders in determining the terms of reference of the summit.   

Premier Chris Minns said that the government was meeting its election promise. 

“We know that drug use impacts individuals, families and communities in many different ways. The drug summit will bring people together to find new ways forward to tackle this incredibly complex and difficult problem,” Mr Minns said. 

Emma Maiden. is General Manager External Relations and Advocacy at Uniting NSW.ACT. 
 
“We are so pleased that a Drug Summit has finally been announced today and will be held in NSW in October and December in both Sydney and regional areas,” she said. 
 
Ms Maiden noted that the last drug summit took place in 1999. 

“Uniting welcomes the Summit as a way for the Government to consider and discuss positive, evidence-based changes to our drug laws and we commend Premier Minns and Health Minister Park and the Government for taking this important step,” she said. 
 
“We welcome the inclusion of regional NSW in the format announced today.” 

“As further details emerge about the format, we hope that it can closely replicate the successful format of the 1999 event, when former Premier, Bob Carr, organised a five-day parliamentary gathering which led to Australia’s first injecting room in Sydney’s King’s Cross – Uniting’s Medically Supervised Injecting Centre (MSIC), among other reforms.” 

Share

Picture of Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Instagram Envelope-open-text

ABOUT US

Insights is the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia, Synod of New South Wales and the ACT. With daily news and views on culture and theology, it keeps people informed, gets people talking and builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top