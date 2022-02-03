Niall McKay starts new Synod role
Rev. Dr Niall McKay has started a new role as part of the NSW and ACT Synod.
Rev. Dr McKay is the new Educator for Life Long Learning within the Vital Leadership Pathways team.
“The new role is focused on lifelong learning for ministry,” he said.
“It is part of the Vital Leadership Pathways team at UME and I am looking forward to working to collaboratively on education for ministry.”
“I regard learning as a gift that can move us to see the world and our calling in new ways. And, while all education is intrinsically worthwhile, I am particularly interested in learning that assists our leaders respond to the challenges of post-Christendom Australia.”
“In the UCA we have been slow to embrace change and we have not enabled our leaders to plot new paths for developing discipleship and Christian community.”
“I hope that we are starting to do better, and look forward to making a contribution to the recruitment, training and support of ministers and leaders across.”
“I look forward to meeting with people across the Synod in the near future and hope to be in your area soon.”
For more information, contact Rev. Dr Niall McKay on niallm@nswact.uca.org.au
UPCOMING EVENTS
Hills Parenting ExpoSat, 26th Feb 2022
Exploration of The Statement from the HeartSat, 26th Feb 2022
Memorial Service of Thanksgiving - Archbishop Desmond TutuSun, 6th Mar 2022
Online safety for adults who are youth leadersFri, 11th Mar 2022
Professional/ Pastoral SupervisorFri, 18th Mar 2022
- See more events
ADD AN EVENT
Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?
To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.