  • Home
  • About Us
  • Features
    The gift of Relationality in the Christian Community
    The gift of Relationality in the Christian Community
    Encanto: A lesson in listening to young prophets
    Encanto: A lesson in listening to young prophets
    Elliot’s Hidden A-Gender
    Elliot’s Hidden A-Gender
    Rainbow Steps and Affirming Congregations
    Rainbow Steps and Affirming Congregations
  • Reviews
    Frank Herbert’s Dune Finally Gets the Screen Adaptation It Deserves
    Frank Herbert’s Dune Finally Gets the Screen Adaptation It Deserves
    The multiverse of madness
    The multiverse of madness
    Disney’s Encanto celebrates Colombian culture!
    Disney’s Encanto celebrates Colombian culture!
    A good time to go out
    A good time to go out
  • News
  • Events
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Features
Reviews
News
Events
Home
Niall McKay starts new Synod role

Niall McKay starts new Synod role

Rev. Dr Niall McKay has started a new role as part of the NSW and ACT Synod.

Rev. Dr McKay is the new Educator for Life Long Learning within the Vital Leadership Pathways team.

“The new role is focused on lifelong learning for ministry,” he said.

“It is part of the Vital Leadership Pathways team at UME and I am looking forward to working to collaboratively on education for ministry.”

“I regard learning as a gift that can move us to see the world and our calling in new ways. And, while all education is intrinsically worthwhile, I am particularly interested in learning that assists our leaders respond to the challenges of post-Christendom Australia.”

“In the UCA we have been slow to embrace change and we have not enabled our leaders to plot new paths for developing discipleship and Christian community.”

“I hope that we are starting to do better, and look forward to making a contribution to the recruitment, training and support of ministers and leaders across.”

“I look forward to meeting with people across the Synod in the near future and hope to be in your area soon.”

For more information, contact Rev. Dr Niall McKay on niallm@nswact.uca.org.au

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ADVERTISING

UPCOMING EVENTS

ADD AN EVENT

Are you hosting an event in the Synod that will be of interest to Insights’ readers?

To add an event listing email us your event details. A full list of events can be found on our Events page.

Connect With Us

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Envelope-open-text

INSTAGRAM

#weeklyenews Today is the first edition of our Syn…
Have you seen ABC's Total Control?📺 Viewers in nee…
Stay safe this Australia Day. Today is an opportun…
Rev. Dr Geoff Thompson named new Editor of Uniting…
A new course, delivered online, will reintroduce p…
Every disaster movie seems to open with a scientis…
Follow on Instagram

ABOUT US

Insights, the magazine of the Uniting Church in Australia’s Synod of New South Wales and the ACT tells the story of the church to Uniting Church members. Insights keeps people informed. It gets people talking. It builds community.

Facebook-square Twitter Instagram

ARCHIVES

Archives

Recent Posts

Comments

Recent Comments

Copyright All rights reserved | Site by Intelligent Developments

About Insights

Scroll to Top