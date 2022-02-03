Niall McKay starts new Synod role

Rev. Dr Niall McKay has started a new role as part of the NSW and ACT Synod.



Rev. Dr McKay is the new Educator for Life Long Learning within the Vital Leadership Pathways team.



“The new role is focused on lifelong learning for ministry,” he said.



“It is part of the Vital Leadership Pathways team at UME and I am looking forward to working to collaboratively on education for ministry.”



“I regard learning as a gift that can move us to see the world and our calling in new ways. And, while all education is intrinsically worthwhile, I am particularly interested in learning that assists our leaders respond to the challenges of post-Christendom Australia.”



“In the UCA we have been slow to embrace change and we have not enabled our leaders to plot new paths for developing discipleship and Christian community.”



“I hope that we are starting to do better, and look forward to making a contribution to the recruitment, training and support of ministers and leaders across.”

“I look forward to meeting with people across the Synod in the near future and hope to be in your area soon.”

For more information, contact Rev. Dr Niall McKay on niallm@nswact.uca.org.au