Witness a Transformative Journey

Bidwill Uniting Church will host the premier of a new film about one of the church’s initiatives that’s making a difference in the life of girls from the area.

Beyond 2770 will screen at the church’s hall on Saturday, 27 July.

The film traces the journey of five girls from Bidwill’s Chifley College who embarked on a 65 kilometre journey through the Tasmanian wilderness, as part of the Broadening Horizons program.



Broadening Horizons takes young women from Bidwell on regular bushwalking and camping trips with some informal mentors over the course of a year. It uses nature to give young people a unique experience, culminating in the six-day world famous Overland Track.

Another film about a previous journey was released in July 2017. Made by filmmaker Daisy Montalvo, the 35 minute film follows the progress of four young women involved in the 2016 trek.



Uniting Church minister Rev. Dr Mel Macarthur has led several of these journeys, which follow months of preparation for the girls involved.



“A period of deep reflection and deep connection with other people sharing the long journey tend to both influence and inform me,” he said in the film.



“Sometimes it can be transformative.”



A preview of Beyond 2770 is available on Vimeo here.

Beyond 2770 premiers at Bidwill Uniting Church Hall at 7pm on Saturday, 27 July 2019. Popcorn and supper will be provided.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor