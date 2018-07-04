Uniting Church to allow ministers the choice on same gender marriage

Life, Faith, Culture, News, Reviews
The Uniting Church in Australia’s triennial assembly has decided to allow ministers freedom to decide whether or not they will conduct marriages between two people of the same gender.

The meeting considered a number of proposals on marriage and same gender relationships.

The proposal allows Uniting Church ministers freedom to conduct or refuse to conduct same gender marriages.

The Uniting Church has a wide range of views on the subject of same gender marriage. The proposal determined that the Church is able to accept this diversity and allow members to act in accordance with their beliefs.

The meeting, held in Box Hill Town Hall, has met since Sunday 8 July.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

