Should Christians Eat Animals?

Professor David Clough will deliver this year’s May Macleod Lecture on Thursday, 27 June.



He will speak on the subject of “Eating More Peaceably: The Christian Ethics of Eating Animals”.

Professor Clough is Professor of Theological Ethics at the University of Chester in the United Kingdom. His research explores how human beings relate to other parts of creation, including animals.



Canapés will be served at 6:30pm and the lecture itself will begin at 7pm.



Professor Clough’s two-volume work On Animals is a ground-breaking new engagement with the place of animals in Christian theology and ethics. Volume I was described by one reviewer as ‘indisputably the most important and comprehensive theological treatment of animals to have appeared in any language at any time in the Christian tradition’.

Volume II, Theological Ethics was published in December 2018.

Professor Clough’s delivery of the May Macleod Lecture will be one stop on what looks to be a busy Australian tour. He will also be speaking at School of Discipleship 2019 and at Pitt Street Uniting Church’s 10am service on 30 June.



The May Macleod lecture is a regular public address. Its namesake May MacLeod (1913-1984) was a committed Uniting Chruch lay person dedicated to the sharing of faith and love. The lecture is particularly focuses on ministries devoted to peacemaking and presents issues of concern to the church.



Previous speakers have included Dr Sathi Clarke, Peter Rollins, and Val Webb among many others.

The 2019 May Macleod lecture takes place at the United Theological College on 27 June at 6:30pm. For more information and to register, visit the Eventbrite page.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor