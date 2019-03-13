In an election year and a time when there is a good deal of interest in leader’s religious beliefs, the responsibilities of political and religious leaders is a subject of interest and currency.

Affinity Australia’s Lunchtime Lecture series returns for 2019 in April. The first lunchtime lecture explores the subject Responsible Leadership in Politics and Religion

Simon Robinson is the Professor of Applied and Professional Ethics at Leeds Beckett University in the UK. He will speak on the subject of Responsible Leadership in Politics and Religion.

Professor Robinson works with the West Yorkshire Police as independent chair of their internal ethics committee and has worked with many businesses and professional bodies, including Nestlé, the Royal Academy of Engineering and the Institute of Civil Engineering, on the development of ethical codes and culture. He offers consultancy across the sectors on developing cultures of responsible practice.

A light lunch will be served at the event.

The Affinity Foundation runs a series of lunchtime lectures in Sydney that look at various cultural and religious issues. Other speakers in this series have included former Australian Foreign Minister Bob Carr and Professor Gary Bouma.

The Affinity Foundation is an inter-faith organisation that promotes mutual understanding an respect between people from different cultural backgrounds. It was formed by a group of young Muslim Australians in 2000.

Responsible Leadership in Politics and Religion takes place on Tuesday, 2 April from 12pm. For more information and to RSVP, go to the event’s Facebook page.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor