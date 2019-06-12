New Wollongong Chaplain Ordained

Rev. Doo Ah Leeming was ordained at Corrimal Regional Uniting Church in Wollongong on Saturday, 1 June.



“It is not so much what we do, but that we discover who we are, in relation to what God is doing,” Rev. Leeming said.



“I have learnt to love myself for who I am. Open, honest, vulnerable, accepting my failures, and my imperfections. I am now confident to share that love with everyone.”



“I want to be a midwife, to deliver the love of God, to the world, and let the world experience God’s love entering into our existence, liberating, forgiving, and healing our broken lives and relationships.”

Rev Leeming will serve as Uniting Church Chaplain at Wollongong University and will be supported by Wesley Uniting Church. Rev. Phil Newton previously served in this role.



Previous Uniting Church tertiary chaplains who have been ordained for the role include Western Sydney University’s Rev. Dr Christine Gapes.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor