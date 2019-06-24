Life, Faith, Culture, News, Reviews
Moderator’s term extended

Jul 06, 2019

Synod has decided to extend to extend Moderator Rev. Simon Hansford’s term by three years.

With the three year extension, the Moderator’s term will now finish in 2023.

“I appreciate…the gifts I have received,” Rev. Hansford said.

Synod members discussed the matter in a closed session.

Rev. Hansford thanked his wife Fiona, the General Secretary Jane Fry and Associated Secretary Bronwyn Murphy, as well as the staff in the Secretariat.

He said that his term as Moderator would be “part of a wider story.”

Rev. Hansford’s term as Moderator began in 2017. During this time, he has publicly represented the Synod in campaigns such as the Fair Treatment campaign for drug law reform and the Moderator’s drought appeal.

The 2019 Synod Meeting is currently underway until Sunday, 7 July.

Jonathan Foye is Insights’ Editor

Instagram